Freedom of Mobility Forum publishes key takeaways from second annual edition of live debate

Technical and social innovation serve as tools in the face of resource scarcity, mobility as enabler of social justice, systemic approach more than individual efforts emerged as core themes of the debate

The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by Wavestone as a neutral third party, has published key takeaways from the second edition of the live digital debate on the topic, “How will our planet accommodate the mobility needs of eight billion people?”

A summary of the key takeaways is available on the Freedom of Mobility Forum website where the replay of the debate is also accessible. Stakeholders can use the takeaways to leverage dialogue in their respective areas of interest. The website also serves as a source of information and content related to the topic in between annual editions of the Forum.

The two-hour debate on April 3 brought diverse opinions about the limits that could reshape freedom of mobility representing perspectives of society, tech & AI, environment, economy, and business. The international panel of five experts discussed with the students from three leading universities – Brandeis University in the United States, HEC Paris in France, and the National School of Applied Sciences Kénitra in Morocco – contributing to the advancement of the global debate on mobility.

YouGov, a global online research company, released exclusive results of a new survey measuring the appetite for change in mobility habits for respondents across five different countries.

SOURCE: Freedom of Mobility Forum