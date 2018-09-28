Free2Move launches its carsharing service in Wuhan

- The Yiweixiang Free2Move Carsharing service is being launched today in Wuhan with a fleet of 300 electric vehicles.
- The fleet will expand to 3,000 vehicles in 2019.
- The joint venture Fengbiao Company operates the service.
- Groupe PSA (50%), Dongfeng Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd (30%) and Wuhan Electric Vehicle Demonstration Co., Ltd (20%) hold the JV.
- Brigitte Courtehoux, Groupe PSA Executive Vice President for Mobility & Connected Services said: “We are deploying our carsharing offers worldwide with our mobility brand Free2Move. With more than three million customers already in Europe and North America, we are now delighted to expand our activity operations in China and today in Wuhan where inhabitants can benefit from a quality mobility solution.”
- Users of Yiweixiang Free2Move Carsharing can access the service from the Yiweixiang Free2Move Carsharing app’.
- They can pick up an electric vehicle at any location and leave it in any available public roadside parking space (free-floating mode).
A locally based team provides highly convenient, user-friendly and safe mobility services to Wuhan’s inhabitants.
- The service is today available in Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone and it will gradually cover the entire city of Wuhan.
- The opening ceremony is taking place today, with the participation of:
- Mr Li Lin, Vice Director of the Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone Administrative Committee
- Mr Olivier Guyonvarch, Consul General of France in Wuhan.
- Mr An Tiecheng, Dongfeng Group Deputy General Manager.
- Ms Brigitte Courtehoux, Groupe PSA Executive Vice President, Mobility and Connected Services.
SOURCE: Group PSA