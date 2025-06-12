Free2move, Fiat 500e, and Ample introduce revolutionary battery swap technology in Madrid

Free2move, a leading mobility solutions provider, is proud to announce the rollout of its partnership with Ample, bringing modular battery swapping technology to the Madrid car-sharing market

Free2move, a leading mobility solutions provider, is proud to announce the rollout of its partnership with Ample, bringing modular battery swapping technology to the Madrid car-sharing market. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in offering a technical solution that further simplifies the use of electric vehicles (EV) and furthermore promotes urban sustainable mobility. Through this initiative, Free2move will provide a fleet of Fiat 500e vehicles that can accommodate swappable battery packs provided by Ample. These vehicles are ready to interact with Ample’s innovative battery exchange system, enabling a full recharge in under five minutes. The solution offers a flexible and scalable alternative to traditional charging, maximizing fleet availability, reducing operational costs, and minimizing reliance on charging infrastructure.

A collaboration built in a tested and learned approach

Madrid, a leader in EV adoption in Spain, provides an ideal setting for this pilot. The city’s commitment to reducing emissions by 65% by 2030 and supporting Spain’s target of 5.5 million EVs by 2030 underscores its dedication to cleaner, more innovative mobility solutions. This strategic partnership is designed to assess the operational efficiency of Ample’s battery swapping solution and generate valuable insights for Ample, FIAT and Stellantis. In the second half of 2024, the Fiat 500e served as the perfect test bench to adapt and integrate Ample’s technology. After an initial rollout of 40 vehicles and successful homologation, the fleet is set to expand to 100 units by mid-2025.

A new era of efficiency for car sharing – Ample’s revolutionary solution

Ample’s battery swapping technology addresses key EV challenges by boosting fleet availability, cutting charging times, and reducing reliance on charging infrastructure. This revolutionary solution works through seamless integration of its modular batteries, designed as drop-in replacements for original EV batteries, enabling compatibility with various electric vehicle platforms, including Stellantis models. Combined with fast and easy swapping, where Ample-enabled EVs are automatically recognized at swapping stations and drivers can complete a battery swap via a mobile app in under five minutes.

Supporting innovation and sustainability

Stellantis is supporting Free2move’s initiatives in this venture, through its brand FIAT, and through Free2move Charge, its division dedicated to Charging & Energy Solutions. The data and insights gained from this project play a crucial role in exploring large-scale implementations of Ample technology.

At MOVE 2025, the world’s premier event for tech and sustainable mobility, taking place June 18–19 at ExCeL London, Stellantis Ventures will host an interactive booth featuring pioneering solutions. Among these will be a live demo of Ample’s modular battery-swapping system (Main entrance, Booth 1).

“Driving Forward Together”

“At Free2move, we’re proud to take a bold step forward in electric mobility by integrating the iconic Fiat 500e with Ample’s innovative battery swapping technology. While the experience remains seamless for our customers, this advancement allows our teams to operate more efficiently and sustainably” says Ahmed Mhiri, CEO Free2move “ It’s a major milestone in making electric mobility more convenient, flexible, and accessible for everyone.”

“Our partnership with Ample is a pivotal step towards addressing the urgent need for sustainable transportation. By integrating Ample’s cutting-edge modular battery technology, we are not only reinforcing our commitment to innovation in electric mobility but also providing a scalable solution that meets the high-availability demands of intensive-use companies in urban environments like Madrid” says Mathilde Lheureux, Global Head of Energy and Charge Business Unit Stellantis “

“For car-sharing fleets, every minute spent off the road is lost revenue. We’re deeply committed to making Free2move’s transition to electric seamless—not just in theory, but in daily operations. Our 5-minute battery swaps eliminate charging downtime entirely, helping Free2move keep vehicles available, customers moving, and operations running at full speed,” says Khaled Hassounah, CEO of Ample. “This next phase of our partnership puts more swappable Fiat 500e vehicles on Madrid’s streets and marks a meaningful step in supporting Free2move’s operations with scalable, fast, and reliable electric infrastructure.”

SOURCE: Stellantis