Free2move features cool options for the hot rental car market!

Free2move offers vehicles for get aways across the U.S.A. and Europe

Free2move, driven to create innovative mobility solutions that simplify vehicle access, is moving into the vacation season with cool options for the hot rental car market! Through the easy-to-use Free2move app, customers have seamless access to vehicles not available through any other brokers. In the tight automobile market, which has seen dramatic shortages over the past couple of years, Free2move is dedicated to maximizing the customer experience with more than 450,000 vehicles available in 170 countries!

The rental demand is already exploding over the past three months, with +40% every month. Summer marks a peak season for the car rental market. At Free2move, 44% of all bookings have a duration of one week or more, and 16% of booking are created for long weekends. Demand is already ramping up, with a 22% increase in May bookings compared to those from April.

Free2move has established Mobility Hubs across Europe and the U.S.A., with fleets of vehicles available by the minute, by the week, or by the month, accessed through the Free2move app. The company has succeeded in developing a profitable business model for a sustainable mobility solution. Free2move’s success has been equally as exciting for customers who need simple and reliable access to vehicles, without the long-term constraints that vehicle ownership entails.

“At Free2move, the customer experience is at the heart of what we do,” shares Brigitte Courtehoux, CEO Free2move. “Our dynamic solution is constantly evolving to predict our customer demands. And we are dedicated to growth and expansion – through our recent acquisition of Opel Rent, for example, we’ve expanded our fleets and the cities our services are offered in! The summer months are traditionally travel months, and we know Free2move Rent will deliver the best vehicle access options for our customers.”

Once rented, the vehicles can be taken wherever the customer desires, with a 250 kilometers per day default. For customers traveling in the U.S.A. this summer, Jeep® Renegade or Jeep Compass vehicles are available. Across Europe, Free2move customers will find a variety of options depending on the country, electric, plug-in Hybrid or ICE, starting from Peugeot 108, Peugeot 208 to Citroën C4, Opel Corsa, Opel Mokka, Peugeot 3008 or Citroën Spacetourer, etc.

As part of the Stellantis group, Free2move has the power to allocate more vehicles into the rental sector, especially during the supply shortage. Free2move is integrated on both Kayak and Skyscanner metasearches, further facilitating access and availability. And Free2move Rent includes it’s own fleet, as well as access to fleets from providers such as Hertz, Avis, Budget and Europcar.

SOURCE: Stellantis