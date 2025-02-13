Free2move expands car sharing home area in Madrid

Free2move extends its car sharing home area in Madrid to meet rising user demand and enhance accessibility

Free2move, a global mobility provider, announces the expansion of its car sharing home area in Madrid, responding to growing demand from users across the city. Effective immediately, new zones in Palomeras Vallecas and San Blas-Canillejas are now accessible with one of the 700 electric vehicles in Free2move’s Madrid free floating fleet. This expansion represents another step forward in the company’s mission to revolutionize urban mobility and adapt to the evolving needs of city dwellers. This initiative aligns with the company’s vision of shared mobility and multimodality, reflecting the customers satisfaction for the service.

Car sharing meets increasing demand in and outside Spanish capital

As car sharing continues to play a crucial role in Madrid’s urban mobility landscape, Free2move is expanding its coverage to meet the growing demand from customers seeking improved access to shared mobility solutions. Following the successful reopening of dedicated car sharing parking areas at Terminals 1, 2, 3, and 4 of Madrid Adolfo Suárez – Barajas Airport in June 2024, this latest expansion will further enhance urban connectivity. By extending its reach, Free2move offers a convenient and sustainable alternative to private car ownership, contributing to a more efficient and environmentally friendly urban transportation network. Not only for local residents but also for business travelers and tourists.

“Every year, car sharing is consolidated in the city of Madrid. The use is more responsible and it is becoming more popular among citizens who see it as a complement to the rest of the mobility alternatives in the city. Many neighborhoods not yet covered by our service have been requesting an extension,” explains Miguel Barquilla Martínez, Country Manager Spain and Portugal at Free2move. “While we would like to expand to all suburban areas, our plan depends on vehicle availability and maintaining the quality of service in our existing zones. Therefore, we will continue to grow our service area based on demand, ensuring that expansion remains sustainable and beneficial for our users.”

In the highly competitive mobility sector, Free2move’s fully digital innovative service model enables customers to take a vehicle for a few minutes, hours or even days.

Free2move: Global Mobility solutions driving flexibility, innovation, and growth

By offering multiple mobility solutions through a single app, Free2move is providing flexible and sustainable alternatives to traditional car ownership. Alongside the expansion of its car sharing zone, Free2move is also witnessing growing demand for its Rent service and car subscription (Car On Demand). The Rent service offers short-term vehicle rentals for users needing a car for a few hours, a day, or a weekend, all through the Free2move app. Meanwhile, Car On Demand service provides a flexible, commitment-free alternative to car ownership, allowing customers to access a vehicle for an extended period with a fully digital experience.

“Expanding our service area in Madrid aligns with our vision of making mobility more accessible, efficient, and sustainable,” says Lotfi Louez, co-CEO of Free2move. “In order to offer an even better service, we continuously assess mobility needs and work closely with local stakeholders. By integrating car sharing, car subscription, and Rent solutions, we are creating a seamless mobility ecosystem that enhances flexibility for users while contributing to a more sustainable environment.”

SOURCE: Stellantis