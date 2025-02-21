Free2move expands car sharing fleet with 400 new Opel Corsa in Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt

Free2move, a global leader in mobility services, continues its strategic expansion in Germany by integrating 400 new Opel Corsa vehicles into its car sharing fleet

Free2move, a global leader in mobility services, continues its strategic expansion in Germany by integrating 400 new Opel Corsa vehicles into its car sharing fleet. This move reinforces Free2move’s commitment to providing sustainable, accessible, and convenient urban mobility solutions for customers across key German cities such as Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt.

The addition of the Opel Corsa strengthens furthermore Free2move’s fleet with the compact, efficient, and modern vehicle option, ideal for both city commuters and those needing short-term, flexible transportation solutions. Known for its fuel efficiency, advanced driver assistance features, and comfortable design, the Opel Corsa enhances the customer experience while supporting Free2move’s sustainable urban mobility initiatives.

Seamless access through Free2move app

All 400 new Opel Corsa vehicles are now available through the Free2move app, allowing users to locate, reserve, and unlock cars with ease. Customers can choose from minute-based, hourly, or daily rental options, ensuring maximum flexibility for different mobility needs. The record of Long Term Car Sharing (LTCS) usage shows a significant year-over-year increase, with Berlin experiencing a +56% rise in August and +66% in December, during the summer and Christmas periods respectively, while Munich recorded a +29% increase in November. Furthermore, rental satisfaction in cities where the Opel Corsa was added to the fleet increased by 11%, underscoring its suitability for families and longer journeys.

Expanding sustainable urban mobility

As urban mobility evolves, Free2move remains committed to growing its footprint in Germany and beyond. The expansion of the Opel Corsa fleet supports the company’s mission to reduce congestion and lower carbon emissions through shared vehicle usage. This includes Free2move’s focus to adapt its fleet to meet customer needs, offering a diverse range of models, including the Opel Astra, Mokka, Crossland, Peugeot 208 and 3008.

“We are thrilled to bring 400 new Opel Corsas into our German fleet, giving customers even more access to convenient and flexible mobility options,” said Lotfi Louez, co-CEO at Free2move. “This joint initiative with Opel allows us to deliver vehicles perfectly suited to our customers’ needs, enhancing their experience and increasing satisfaction with our services. New fleet expansions are already underway with the introduction of several models, thus expanding the mobility options available to customers.”

“The Opel Corsa is the bestselling model in the German small car segment. This impressively underlines its unbroken important role in our portfolio, and also includes the fact that the Corsa Electric was Opel’s most registered electric car last year. I look forward to supporting Free2move with our Corsa in Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt in due course,” says Patrick Dinger, Managing Director Opel Germany.

SOURCE: Stellantis