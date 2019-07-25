Free2Move accelerates the extension of its car rental service to B2B customers

- As part of its short-term car rental business, Free2Move, Groupe PSA’s mobility brand, is opening up the Free2Move Rent database to B2B customers.
- By the end of 2019, close to 20,000 passenger and commercial vehicles will be available for hire in 1,300 branches across Europe, positioning Free2Move Rent as a local car rental service with a dense network of agencies.
- Following this move, B2B customers will be able to access all Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel and Vauxhall brand vehicles.
- To intensify its presence among as broad a customer base as possible, Free2Move Rent is underpinned by thirty national and international partnerships with brokers, B2B key accounts and sales providers, such as the latest Ucar Mobility Group in France.
SOURCE: Free2Move