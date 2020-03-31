Free webinar – how to enhance battery pack protection with dual stage venting

Filtration systems’ manufacturer, Donaldson, will be holding a free webinar called “Why Vent? Learn How to Help Protect Your Battery Pack with Dual-Stage Venting” to discuss how to protect electric vehicle battery pack enclosures with dual-stage venting.

The webinar will take place on 22 April at 4 pm Stuttgart / 10 am Detroit local times.

Presented by Donaldson experts Jake Sanders and Johan Begine, this highly informative webinar will discuss the importance of proper venting for battery packs and explain how dual-stage venting technology is the key to handling a wide range of automotive venting needs.

Donaldson’s dual-stage vents helps equalize pressure while preventing the ingress of water and contaminants in the first stage and fully open in the case of rapid pressure and heat buildup to allow expanding gases to escape, preventing further damage to remaining cells in the second.

“With this webinar, we aim to increase awareness about the importance of venting for battery packs and share our proven expertise within the automotive industry,” said Koen Gatz, Business Manager – Integrated Venting Solutions for Donaldson Europe and Middle East.

The webinar will cover some other key topics such as:

Why is venting necessary for battery packs?

How does venting help support the life and reliability of battery packs?

How does venting apply in the event of a thermal runaway?

What are some considerations to take into account when selecting a venting solutions?

Registration is free and open to all participants. To learn more and register, click here.

The live webinar will be recorded and registered participants will receive a direct link to the recording and presentation slides. An on-demand version will also be available.

SOURCE: Donaldson