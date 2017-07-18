Free servicing now available on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has announced a host of fantastic summer offers, and for the first time, is offering free servicing* on all models purchased with finance from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Financial Services from now until 1 October.

Two free services are provided with all Caddy, Transporter and Amarok models, including Transporter-based derivatives such as the Caravelle people carrier and California campervan. The offer includes one interim and one full service, which can cover customers across two years and 20,000 miles of routine servicing.

The new Crafter deal is also not to be missed, with the offer of four free services (two interim and two full giving up to four years/40K miles cover), building on the Crafter’s two free service launch offer announced earlier this year.

With vehicle downtime remaining one of the most frustrating elements of fleet management, planning and scheduling a service in advance can drastically reduce vehicle downtime and also means you fleet is well-maintained. When a service plan is in place, customers will receive automatic reminders, giving them one less thing to worry about in their businesses. It also means budgets can be managed effectively.

For customers looking to purchase a used van on finance between now and 1 October, two services for £99 (plus VAT) are available, saving money and offering peace of mind.

Full details of the free servicing offer, along with terms and conditions, plus competitive finance deals, are available on line at www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk or at any of Volkswagen’s 72 Van Centres nationwide. Here, advice is also available on the best finance deals for any particular fleet, whether that’s contract hire, finance lease, hire purchase or PCP (available on certain models only).

Another benefit provided free of charge with every contract hire or finance lease contract is access to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Financial Services’ Driveline programme. This is a dedicated 24-hour phone line, available 365 days a year, which provides instant help when customers need it, and assistance in, for example, booking services, ordering new tyres, arranging glass repairs or providing breakdown and recovery services.

For more information on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

*Finance Subject to status. 18s+. T&Cs apply. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Financial Services. Offer available for new vehicle orders from participating Van Centres only, ordered by 1 October 2017. Subject to availability. Services must be used consecutively prior to vehicle reaching 8 years old. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. Contact your nearest Van Centre for further details. Offer excludes RFO customers. Accurate at time of publication.

