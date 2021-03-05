Free bp pulse charging for one year with every new LEVC VN5

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) is offering its customers free charging for one year* – upon purchase of its new electric van, VN5 – after partnering with the nationwide charge point provider, bp pulse.

The bp pulse charging network features more than 8,000 pulse point charge points across the United Kingdom, offering VN5 customers super-fast and simple charging. The bp pulse app shows charging locations near you, while the network is supported with a 24/7 customer support line, should customers need any assistance. New customers can claim the offer with proof of their VN5 purchase and will receive an access card that activates any charge point on bp pulse’s extensive network.

VN5 uses LEVC’s innovative eCity range-extender to achieve a zero emissions pure EV range of over 60 miles (98 km) and a total flexible range of 304 miles (489 km)**. The more frugal driver could achieve a 76-mile range in pure EV mode, according to WLTP city methodology. Thanks to is 50kW DC charging capability, VN5 can go from zero to 100 percent charge in 30 minutes. The van features two charge points, one either side of the front grille, for ease of connecting cables in charging location – whether on the move or at home. ​

Leighton King, LEVC Commercial Director, commented:​

“Our VN5 electric van sets new standards in the commercial vehicle sector. With a total flexible range of over 300 miles, reduced servicing and maintenance schedules and class leading warranties, low running costs are guaranteed. Offering UK customers free charging for one year provides an added incentive to encourage van drivers to ditch the diesel and switch to a cleaner, smarter choice – our VN5.”​

With up to 5.5m3 capacity, VN5 cargo capacity easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets and offers a gross payload of up to 830kg. It features a large side-loading door (enabling a pallet to be side-loaded) and a 60/40 split door at the rear to make loading and unloading easy for the driver. VN5 is also equipped with a class-leading turning circle of just 10.1m for unrivalled mobility in busy city environments.

Designed, engineered and built at LEVC’s state of the art electric vehicle factory in Ansty, Coventry, VN5’s lightweight bonded aluminium monocoque & SMC construction lasts twice as long as the competition.

VN5’s impressive credentials have already been recognised with two recent awards – the ‘Editor’s Choice’ accolade from WhatVan? and ‘Medium EV Van of the Year’ from Company Car and Van.

VN5 is sold through LEVC’s growing dealer network and, with more than 50 sales and service points in place across the UK, ensures that no customer is more than 45-minute drive from an authorized LEVC location.​

*Based on 1 full BP Pulse Rapid Charger 50kW charge per day (5 days week / 48 weeks = 5,808 kWh), via a BP Pulse access card, sent directly to customer after vehicle handover. The estimate may vary depending on different charging models. The BP Pulse offer is limited to dealer managed retail sales only. Corporate fleet sales are not eligible for this offer. The process to claim the BP Pulse access card will be detailed separately. This offer cannot be exchanged for a purchase discount or cash alternative and is based on new VN5 sales ordered and delivered before 31 March 2021. The BP Pulse terms and conditions, and national locations can be found via the BP Pulse App or at the following web address: https://network.bppulse.co.uk

**Pure EV (electric-only) range 60.9 miles, Pure EV range City 75.8 miles in accordance with EAER Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) figures (October 2020).

SOURCE: LEVC