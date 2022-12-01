Franziska Cusumano appointed as new Head of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks

Franziska Cusumano takes over responsibility as Head of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks & Custom Tailored Trucks as of December 1st, 2022

Personnel change at Mercedes-Benz Trucks: Franziska Cusumano (33) will take over the responsiblity for the business unit Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks & Custom Tailored Trucks (CTT) starting December 1st, 2022. She succeeds Ralf Forcher (59) who will retire at the end of the year. In her new role she is in charge of the development, production and sales of the Mercedes-Benz models Unimog, Econic and Zetros in Wörth, as well as the Custom Tailored Trucks business unit in Molsheim, Alsace/France, for individual customer conversions.

Franziska Cusumano joined the Daimler group in 2008 and started in the operations field of the foundry business in Mannheim and South Africa. This was followed by various positions in Research & Development at the Fuso Global Hybrid Center in Japan, Product Management Mercedes-Benz and Plattform Management for Engines and Axles. In 2018, she took on the role as Executive Assistant to the Chairman of Daimler Truck. In addition, she became Chief of Staff and Head of Corporate Office with the spin-off in 2021 responsible for the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board and its committees. Besides her Bachelor’s degree in International Business, Franziska Cusumano holds a Master of Science from the Columbia University, New York, having specialized in transportation & future mobility as well as environment & sustainability.

Karin Rådström, CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “I am happy that Franziska Cusumano will take over the responsibility for Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks. Franziska is a great leader with a broad expertise. I am convinced that with her passion and dedication to deliver the best products and solutions for our customers she will continue to build on the success of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks and take the business to the next level. I wish her a successful start and all the best in her new role.”

Ralf Forcher, currently Head of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks & Custom Tailored Trucks, will retire as planned at the end of this year. After studying and completing his doctorate in mechanical engineering in Karlsruhe and Stuttgart, Ralf Forcher started his career at the Daimler group in the passenger cars business in 1996 in Research & Development. He joined Mercedes-Benz Trucks in 2000 and was responsible for Research & Development of Fleetboard in the project phase. In 2002 Ralf Forcher founded the spin-off of Daimler Fleetboard GmbH and became Managing Director. After 10 years with Fleetboard, further senior positions in Sales at Mercedes-Benz Trucks followed. Since 2014 he has been responsible for Marketing, Sales and Service of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks before he became Head of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks & Custom Tailored Trucks in 2020.

Karin Rådström, CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “On behalf of the entire Board of Management I would like to thank Ralf Forcher for his contributions during his 27 years in the company. Ralf has developed the business of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks in a positive way and hands over a healthy business to Franziska. I wish Ralf all the best for the future.”

SOURCE: Daimler Truck