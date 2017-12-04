Franz-Josef Paefgen appointed new chairman of ZF’s supervisory board

Since 1976, industry expert Paefgen has held various managerial positions in the automotive industry. He was member of the Board of Audi AG from 1995 until 2002, and from 1997 he was chairman of the Board of Management. From March 2002, he was responsible for the Bentley brand, and as chief representative of Volkswagen AG, was also responsible for Volkswagen’s Corporate Research and Motorsports. Between 2003 and 2005, Mr. Paefgen was head of Bugatti Engineering GmbH. From 2007 up to his retirement in 2011, he was president of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. and Bugatti International S.A.

According to Paefgen, “It is vital to settle down now and concentrate on our business and the future transformation of the automotive industry. I would like to make my contribution to this as chairman of the Supervisory Board.”