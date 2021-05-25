François Leboine is appointed Fiat and Abarth Head of Design

François Leboine joins the Stellantis Design organisation as of June 1, 2021. He will report to Jean-Pierre Ploué, Stellantis Chief Design Officer

A graduate of the Royal College of Art and previously in charge of Renault Advanced Design, Leboine is a passionate advocate for beautiful design from the Renault Twizy to the Espace 5. Developing the Renault Clio, Captur and Dacia Sandero as Chief of Exterior Design Studio clearly illustrates his expertise in designing production cars. As Head of Advanced Design, he oversaw the creation of the Renault 5 prototype and Morphoz concept cars.

His strategic vision will be a key asset to lead the Fiat and Abarth transformation in partnership with the brands’ Chief Executive Officer, Olivier François.

Jean-Pierre Ploué, is ‘’glad to welcome a talented designer with recognised professional skills. His forward-thinking design approach and his great personality will be core strengths to lead Fiat and Abarth future changes’’.

Olivier François declares: “I am really excited to welcome François Leboine to the world of Fiat in a moment that is so full of opportunities with the power and scale of the new Group. Designing new Fiat and Abarth cars is key to expressing our full potential for customers around the world’’

SOURCE: Stellantis