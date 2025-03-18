FPT showcases cutting-edge AI and semiconductor technologies at AISC 2025

FPT recently showcased cutting-edge AI and semiconductor innovations at the Inaugural AI-Semiconductor Conference 2025 (AISC 2025) in Hanoi, Vietnam

At the Inaugural AI-Semiconductor Conference 2025 (AISC 2025) in Hanoi, FPT unveiled a suite of AI and semiconductor innovations, reinforcing its commitment to advancing Vietnam’s position in the global technology landscape. As the country accelerates its push into high-performance chip design, AI-driven applications, and next-generation computing, FPT is at the forefront, driving progress through homegrown solutions and strategic collaborations.

The three-day event, which brought together government leaders, industry experts, and top executives, underscored the significance of AI and semiconductor technology in shaping the future of digital transformation. At the event, FPT introduced a lineup of advanced solutions, each designed to drive efficiency, intelligence, and automation across industries. Flagship innovations included:

Intelligent Inspection (i2): An AI-powered quality control and predictive maintenance system for smart manufacturing. Utilizing advanced image recognition, i2 accelerates defect detection from minutes to seconds, ensuring 99% accuracy and optimizing production efficiency.

IvyEdge: An AI-powered in-car assistant designed for seamless voice control. Optimized for low latency and energy efficiency, IvyEdge enables drivers to interact with their vehicles hands-free using simple voice commands such as “Hey Ivy,” ensuring a safer and more intuitive driving experience.

FPT AI Factory: A high-performance computing infrastructure built on thousands of NVIDIA H200 and H100 GPUs, enabling businesses to train and deploy AI models faster, more securely, and at scale.

FPT AI Agents: A cutting-edge platform for developing and operating multilingual AI assistants powered by advanced Generative AI. Designed to streamline customer service, internal operations, and employee training, this solution supports Vietnamese, English, Indonesian, and Japanese, boosting operational productivity by up to 67% while delivering a superior customer experience.

FPT Chip Inside: A power management integrated circuit (PMIC) solution that plays a crucial role in energy-efficient smart devices. By venturing deeper into semiconductor development, FPT is not only strengthening Vietnam’s footprint in chip design but also driving innovation in energy management.

By integrating these AI-driven innovations with next-generation semiconductor advancements, the tech firm is laying the foundation for a smarter, more connected future—one in which Vietnam plays a leading role in shaping global technology trends.

Vietnam’s Ascent in AI and Semiconductors Innovation

AISC 2025 also provided a platform for key industry figures to share insights on Vietnam’s potential as an AI and semiconductor hub, with discussions focusing on policy frameworks, research collaborations, and industry-academic partnerships as critical elements for long-term growth. Experts stressed the importance of investments in talent development, supply chain expansion, and AI-driven infrastructure to position Vietnam competitively.

“Vietnam is fast becoming a key hub for AI and semiconductor innovation. With a dynamic talent pool, strong government support, and a clear vision, we are poised to establish ourselves as a global leader in high-tech industries,” FPT Founder & Chairman Dr. Truong Gia Binh highlighted during his speech at the AISC’s Policy Forum.

The country’s potential was further explored in the keynote “The Rise of Vietnam in AI & Semiconductors – The Next Technological Powerhouse” by FPT AI Center Head of Business Development Ms. Nguyen Quynh Lan and Head of Industrial AI Dr. Toan Nguyen, FPT Corporation, pointing to the booming AI chip market, which is expected to reach $90 billion by 2025, as a driving force behind increased semiconductor investment. Vietnam is benefiting from a young, skilled workforce and government-backed policies that support industry growth.

Against this backdrop, FPT has been at the forefront of AI and semiconductor advancement, establishing FPT AI Factory in Vietnam and Japan and forming strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as NVIDIA, Landing AI, AITOMATIC, Microsoft, Mila-Quebec AI Institute, and Landing AI. These efforts aim to streamline chip design, optimize manufacturing processes, and advance AI-driven applications across industries.

Expanding on the transformative impact of AI, Mr. Pham Quang Nhat Minh, FPT IS Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Center Director, FPT Corporation highlighted the global momentum behind Generative AI (GenAI) adoption in public services. As GenAI is already reshaping government operations by enhancing legal research, policy analysis, office automation, and data-driven decision-making, he emphasized four critical factors to maximize GenAI’s impact: data, infrastructure, talent, and technology—areas where FPT is well-positioned to support governments and local authorities.

Future Roadmap

With a clear strategic vision and strong commitments, Vietnam is steadily carving out its place on the global technology map, attracting international enterprises and investors eager to tap into its growing semiconductor and AI ecosystem. As demand for high-performance computing and AI-driven solutions continues to surge, FPT remains at the forefront of innovation, reinforcing Vietnam’s position in the next wave of technological transformation.

“We are fostering a new generation of experts to integrate seamlessly into the global technology landscape. Vietnam offers a strategic opportunity for international businesses to invest in cutting-edge innovation. Our focus now is on advancing AI quantization technologies and developing GenAI models for semiconductors, automotive, legacy modernization, and more,” Dr. Binh stated.

Boasting over a decade of extensive investment in AI research and development, FPT has built a robust ecosystem that integrates cutting-edge technology, world-class talent, and strategic global collaborations to accelerate adoption and drive transformation across industries.

FPT is also a founding member of the AI Alliance led by IBM and Meta, actively shaping responsible and ethical AI deployment on a global scale. The company’s AI workforce has grown to 12,000, driven by a strong talent pipeline from FPT University, which trains 2,000 AI and Data Engineering students annually. This foundation is further strengthened by strategic initiatives, such as the AI Residency program with Mila-Quebec AI Institute and the AI Lab collaboration with the National University of Singapore. Looking ahead, FPT aims to train 10,000 semiconductor engineers and 50,000 AI specialists by 2030, aligning with Vietnam’s push to become a global technology hub.

The International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Semiconductors (AISC) 2025 was organized by Aitomatic (USA) and the National Innovation Center (NIC) of Vietnam. For the first time, over 1,000 industry leaders and experts, including representatives from Google, IBM, Meta, Intel, TSMC, Samsung, MediaTek, Tokyo Electron, Panasonic, Qorvo, Marvell, and major tech corporations from Silicon Valley (USA), have gathered at AISC 2025, reinforcing Vietnam’s position in the global AI and semiconductor industry.

The conference, taking place in Hanoi from March 12 to 14, 2025, featured thematic discussions on AI and semiconductor breakthroughs at the National Convention Center, alongside an exhibition, investment networking sessions, and business matchmaking events.

SOURCE: FPT