FPT Industrial records positive results in China at SFH

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect societies and operations around the globe. FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of CNH Industrial, has endeavored to mitigate these effects throughout its manufacturing and commercial network by abiding by the health and safety regulations set forth in the different international markets in which it operates. Currently the demand for industrial powertrains remains strong as the providing of essential equipment is something the world depends on to keep moving.

In this challenging moment, positive signs of recovery have begun in China, the first nation to weather through the pandemic. With a gradual return to work and a ramping up of industrial activities, encouraging business results in the country are providing confidence to global players. Such encouragement was recently recorded during the month of April at SFH, FPT Industrial’s joint-venture in Chongqing, China.

Following several weeks of shutdown due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in late January, the plant resumed production in early February with extensive measures in place to ensure the health and safety of all employees. Following a carefully designed plan, it restarted at reduced capacity, gradually returning to full operation.

Thanks to increased demand in China’s heavy truck market, SFH recorded a new, all-time high monthly production record for Cursor engines in April. It marked a 6% increase compared to the previous record achieved in 2018 when the heavy truck industry in China was at an unprecedented volume peak.

As a leading engine supplier for commercial vehicle manufacturers, SFH counts four cylinder and head production lines and two assembly production lines. Among them, the cylinder and head production lines are equipped with 40 large-scale processors. The plant is operating 24 hours with extra shifts so as to guarantee supply for its customers, including SIH, parent Company CNH Industrial’s joint venture for heavy trucks in Chongqing, to meet the surging demand of the market which had been impacted due to the lockdown in force.

Founded in 2007 by FPT Industrial in partnership with SAIC Motor and Chongqing Machine Equipment, SFH is one of the largest engine manufacturers in China and a pioneer in advanced low-emissions industrial engines. With some 700 employees, the joint venture manufactures the Cursor engine ranges for heavy-duty commercial vehicles and construction equipment for on- and off-road use – as well as power generation and marine applications at its Chongqing facility. The plant exports part of its production to markets around the world, and produces engines which Stage V and Euro VI emissions regulations for the North American and European markets respectively.

SOURCE: CNH INDUSTRIAL