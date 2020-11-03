FPT Industrial, IVECO and Snam: agreement for the decarbonisation of transport using biomobility and hydrogen

FPT Industrial and IVECO, the two CNH Industrial N.V. brands that design and manufacture powertrains and commercial vehicles respectively, together with Snam, one of the world’s leading energy infrastructure operators, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for technological and commercial cooperation in order to contribute to the decarbonisation of the transport sector both in Italy and internationally by developing biomobility (biogas and natural gas) and hydrogen.

Firstly, the understanding calls for a collaboration between the three partners – active along the entire supply chain, from engines (with FPT Industrial) and commercial vehicles (IVECO) to distribution infrastructure and services (Snam, via Snam4Mobility) – to promote the central role of mobility with natural gas (bioCNG and bioLNG) and hydrogen. This will include innovative business models aimed at offering end-to-end solutions for light- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, as well as buses.

The aim is to develop integrated sustainable mobility to promote further use of alternative drive vehicles, with a shared strategy of collaborative development of vehicles and distribution network. In this way, the collaboration will also focus on compiling studies designed to plan and experiment with innovative refuelling solutions, technologies and infrastructure for fleets and professional customers.

Furthermore, FPT Industrial, IVECO and Snam plan to collaborate on sustainable mobility projects in the field of local public transport and public utility. Within this context, further initiatives combining engagement and advocacy with institutions at a regional, national and European level will aim to facilitate the expansion of sustainable mobility solutions based on natural gas and hydrogen.

Alessio Torelli, CEO of Snam4Mobility, stated: “With this agreement, we aim to strengthen the role of natural gas as an immediate solution for reducing emissions, leveraging Italian leadership in this sector, and to develop biomethane, and subsequently hydrogen, as key solutions for sustainable mobility in the future, particularly in the case of heavy-duty vehicles. Through Snam4Mobility, we are building an increasingly widespread distribution infrastructure which is already at the service of biomobility and will soon be for hydrogen. Through our commercial partnerships, such as the one we are undertaking with FPT Industrial and IVECO, we want to collaborate with key players in the sector to grow and develop technology within the value chain at an international level, helping to reduce polluting emissions and achieve climate change objectives for the benefit of the community”.

Marco Liccardo, Vice President, Medium & Heavy Trucks Global Product Line, IVECO, declared: “IVECO has always been at the forefront of decarbonisation in the heavy-duty transport industry heading towards zero emissions. This is a transformation that has already begun and in which hydrogen plays the leading role. Today, in fact, we look to the future with the knowledge that natural gas and biomethane are a fundamental enabling factor and a bridge towards hydrogen, which will provide the solution for long-haul transport in view of the strict 2025 European emission reduction targets, and consistently with our joint effort with Nikola to launch our fuel cell heavy duty truck by 2023. Therefore, this collaboration with Snam represents a further step forwards in IVECO’s commitment to sustainable mobility and is an opportunity to develop the necessary infrastructure within the Italian supply chain”.

Pierpaolo Biffali, Vice President Product Engineering, FPT Industrial, stated: “We have always been pioneers in the field of alternative engines and we have 20 years’ experience developing natural gas technology. We are a market leader, having sold more than 50,000 methane and biomethane engines and boast the most powerful, 100% natural gas engine for industrial vehicles: the Cursor 13 with 460 HP. Already now, our biomethane powered engines can reduce CO2 emissions close to zero, supporting the challenge against climate change. We believe that hydrogen is key in the medium and long term, particularly for the long-distance transport sector. As a testament to our commitment to hydrogen-powered technology, FPT Industrial and IVECO are part of H2Haul (a European project to introduce and utilize hydrogen trucks for on-road transport), thus continuing to provide zero-emission solutions for heavy-duty applications. This research will provide significant results, paving the way for the development of this type of technology in the not too distant future. We are certain that, thanks to this understanding, together we can create a more sustainable future”.

The agreement may be subject to further binding agreements, in which the parties will outline the terms and conditions for the implementation of projects.

SOURCE: CNH Industrial