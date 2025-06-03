FPT and Cymotive form strategic alliance to advance automotive cybersecurity innovation

FPT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Israel-based Cymotive Technologies to jointly develop and commercialize advanced cybersecurity solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), enhancing protection for FPT’s global automotive clients

Global IT services provider FPT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cymotive Technologies, an Israel-based leader in automotive cybersecurity. This agreement initiates a collaboration to introduce Cymotive’s proven cybersecurity solutions to FPT’s established automotive customer base; jointly develop and deliver next-generation cybersecurity solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), and advance safer, smarter, and more connected mobility.

The MOU lays the groundwork for a strategic collaboration focused on the joint development and commercialization of advanced cybersecurity solutions tailored to the evolving demands of the automotive industry. The agreement focuses on leveraging and commercializing Cymotive’s pioneering cybersecurity solutions, extensive engineering experience, and deep industry expertise within FPT’s global partner network and presence.

The partnership will advance new solutions tailored to evolving automotive market demands and emerging SDV platforms. Both sides aim to maximize end-to-end protection, fully addressing the complex technical and regulatory demands faced by automotive manufacturers and suppliers worldwide.

Nguyen Duc Kinh, FPT Software Executive Vice President and FPT Automotive Chief Executive Officer, FPT Corporation, emphasized the strategic significance of this agreement: “The automotive industry is undergoing a fundamental shift toward software-defined, intelligent mobility. This evolution demands not only robust cybersecurity but also a forward-looking approach to digital resilience at scale. Our partnership with Cymotive enhances our capacity to lead in this transformation, combining trusted cybersecurity expertise with global delivery capabilities to shape a future where secure, autonomous, and connected vehicles are the new standard in mobility.”

Cymotive Co-founder, Tamir Bechor, added: “Together, FPT and Cymotive critically accelerate the global growth of cybersecurity connected mobility. The partnership pairs the niche expertise and impressive track records of FPT in driving digital transformation and Cymotive in elevating automotive cybersecurity, positioning us to jointly fortify vehicle safety, steer SDV innovation progress, and stay ahead of ever-evolving cyber threats.”

Automotive is among FPT’s five strategic directions. Leveraging its two decades of expertise in automotive technology, FPT launched a dedicated subsidiary focusing on automotive technologies in 2023. The company currently boasts a global network of 5,000 automotive software engineers and alliances with top chipmakers, tier-1 suppliers, and OEMs. Its delivery excellence is supported by adherence to international standards and certifications, including ISO/SAE 21434, ISO 26262, A-SIL (A/B/C/D), TiSAX, and A-SPICE Level 3.

SOURCE: FPT