FPT achieves ISO SAE 21434 certification for automotive cybersecurity

Global IT corporation FPT has obtained the ISO/SAE 21434 certification, an internationally recognized standard for cybersecurity in road vehicles. This milestone marks FPT as the first ASEAN company to achieve the certification, underscoring its capabilities and commitment to meeting the stringent security requirements of the global automotive market.

The ISO/SAE 21434 standard establishes cybersecurity risk management requirements for road vehicles throughout their lifecycle, encompassing everything from initial concept and design to manufacturing, maintenance, and decommissioning. Developed and overseen by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in collaboration with the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) International, this standard enables organizations to establish robust cybersecurity policies and risk management strategies. It comprises 45 security domains, each outlining critical criteria for electrical and electronic system design in road vehicles, including integrated circuits, software, firmware, and libraries.

To attain this certification, FPT has made significant investments in training and upskilling its automotive engineering workforce. The company has also developed 67 process documents to establish a comprehensive Quality Management System, effectively managing cybersecurity risks while ensuring full compliance with ISO/SAE 21434 requirements.

“Achieving ISO/SAE 21434 certification is a testament to our commitment to global standards in automotive cybersecurity. As we expand our operations and workforce, we will continue upholding the highest standard across our projects with annual assessments to meet the evolving industry regulations and strengthen our position as a trusted technology partner of leading automotive companies,” said Nguyen Duc Kinh, FPT Automotive Chief Executive Officer, FPT Corporation.

FPT boasts two decades of experience in automotive technology, with a global network of 4,000 automotive software engineers. In 2023, it established a dedicated subsidiary, FPT Automotive, in response to the rising demand for software-defined vehicles. The company’s robust capabilities and comprehensive approach to delivering top-tier automotive solutions are also demonstrated by its receipt of several international certifications, including Automotive-Spice Level 2, ISO 26262, AFSP, TiSAX, CMMI Level 5, TMMi Level 3 and ISTQB.

