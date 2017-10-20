Four Toyota employees win medals at WorldSkills competition

Toyota City, Japan, October 20, 2017―Toyota employees won one silver medal and three bronze medals in their respective fields at the 44th WorldSkills Competition, held from October 15 to 18 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. In total, contestants from India, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, and the United Kingdom participated in the competition.
Silver Medal Winners
|Name / Affiliation
|Field
|Mitsuaki Kemmochi, Toyota Motor Corporation
|CNC Milling
Bronze Medal Winners
|Name / Affiliation
|Field
|Ryoichi Satoyama, Toyota Motor Corporation
|IT Network Systems Administration
|Kiran Kiran, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited
|Prototype Modelling
|Rizki Dwi Afrianto, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia
|Prototype Modelling