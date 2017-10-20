Home > News Releases > Electronics News Releases > Four Toyota employees win medals at WorldSkills competition

Four Toyota employees win medals at WorldSkills competition

October 20, 2017

Toyota City, Japan, October 20, 2017―Toyota employees won one silver medal and three bronze medals in their respective fields at the 44th WorldSkills Competition, held from October 15 to 18 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. In total, contestants from India, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, and the United Kingdom participated in the competition.

Silver Medal Winners
Name / Affiliation Field
Mitsuaki Kemmochi, Toyota Motor Corporation CNC Milling
Bronze Medal Winners
Name / Affiliation Field
Ryoichi Satoyama, Toyota Motor Corporation IT Network Systems Administration
Kiran Kiran, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited Prototype Modelling
Rizki Dwi Afrianto, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia Prototype Modelling
