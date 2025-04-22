Four more 2025 models qualify for IIHS awards

Four models from three different brands earn 2025 Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ awards in the latest batch of vehicle ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

The Audi Q6 e-tron, Buick Enclave and Nissan Armada qualify for the higher-tier Top Safety Pick+ award, while the GMC Acadia earns the lower-tier Top Safety Pick.

The awards for the Enclave and Acadia apply only to models built after January 2025, as vehicles built earlier were equipped with marginal-rated headlights.

To qualify for either award in 2025, vehicles need good ratings in the small overlap front and updated side tests, an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation and acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels.

An acceptable rating in the updated moderate overlap front test is enough to qualify for Top Safety Pick, but a good rating is required for the “plus.”

Two additional IIHS evaluations, seat belt reminders and LATCH ease of use, are not part of the award criteria but are included in the table below. Consumers may wish to factor them into their purchase decisions.

Seven other vehicles, the Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron, Cadillac Lyriq, Kia K4, Nissan Kicks, Nissan Rogue, Nissan Sentra and Toyota Tacoma crew cab, did not earn awards due to missing ratings or substandard performance in one or more of the required tests.

The poor rating in the updated moderate overlap for the K4 applies only to models built before February 2025, when Kia modified aspects of the vehicle design. Newer models have not been evaluated.

Complete ratings for 11 recently tested vehicles

SOURCE: IIHS