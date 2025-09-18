Four million SUVs built, seven model series: Škoda Auto’s broadest SUV line-up to date

Growing demand: Since Škoda’s first SUV in 2009, four million units have been built; the three-million mark was passed just two years ago, and SUVs now account for more than half of Škoda’s deliveries

Škoda Auto has produced its four-millionth SUV, confirming strong customer demand for this vehicle category. The brand’s first modern SUV was the Yeti, launched in 2009, and the line-up is now the largest in Škoda’s history, spanning seven model series: from the Indian-built sub-4-metre Kylaq and the Kushaq, through the Kamiq, Karoq and Kodiaq, to the fully electric Elroq and Enyaq, including the Enyaq Coupé. SUVs now account for roughly half of Škoda Auto’s total deliveries. The Elroq and Enyaq also rank among the most popular electric vehicles in many European markets. In India, locally developed and manufactured models have driven a sharp increase in sales in this promising region. Škoda SUVs are produced worldwide and, this year, assembly of the Kushaq from completely knocked down (CKD) kits from India began at a new plant in Vietnam. Last week, the Škoda Epiq showcar was unveiled. The series model will enter production next year alongside with the model based on the Vision 7S concept.

“The success story of Škoda SUVs has reached another milestone – four million vehicles built is clear proof that our broad model range and global production network meet the diverse requirements of customers worldwide. From compact sub-4-metre SUVs to spacious seven-seaters, and including efficient, versatile electric models, Škoda offers the right solution for a wide variety of needs. The growing community of Škoda SUV owners shows us that our product strategy resonates well with our customers and we are on the right track.” Andreas Dick, Škoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics

The broadest line-up ever: Škoda SUVs meet the needs of diverse customer groups

Škoda’s current portfolio comprises 12 model series, seven of them in the SUV segment. As a result, SUVs now account for more than 55% of the brand’s deliveries. In the first half of this year, SUVs were among Škoda’s best-selling models: the Kodiaq ranked second with 64,800 deliveries, followed by the compact Kamiq in third with 64,100 units sold.

Some SUVs have only recently launched, and their full potential is yet to be reflected in the sales statistics. The all-new, fully electric Elroq has been on the market for less than a year and is already climbing the EV sales charts across Europe. It was the best-selling EV on the continent in April and July and, by the end of August, more than 100,000 orders had been placed. The new Enyaq family, introduced earlier this year, continues to play a significant role in Škoda’s success in the SUV category. In total, the carmaker delivered 72,000 fully electric SUVs to customers in Europe in the first half of the year alone.

Global footprint: Škoda SUV production around the world

SUVs are also driving Škoda’s strong growth in India, where models are developed and manufactured to meet the needs of local customers. The Kylaq, launched last year, has quickly gained popularity in the highly competitive sub-four-metre SUV segment. The second Indian model, the Kushaq, is exported to several other countries and, since earlier this year, has also been assembled from completely knocked down (CKD) kits at a new plant in Vietnam. Škoda SUVs are produced in the Czech Republic, India, Ukraine and Vietnam, and, since 2024, also in Kazakhstan.

Two more SUVs on the way: Škoda to introduce its smallest and largest electric SUVs

Škoda Auto is further strengthening its commitment to sustainable mobility and is pressing ahead with the electrification of its model range, including SUVs. Next year, the brand will present the production version of the Škoda Epiq, an attractive entry-level crossover with all-electric drive and an affordable price tag. In 2026, Škoda will also stage the world premiere of its flagship electric SUV – a model for up to seven passengers, based on the Vision 7S concept.

A brief history of Škoda SUVs

Škoda Yeti (2009–2018; 684,500 units built)

Škoda’s first SUV was a standalone model created through the clever use of existing components. It combined compact dimensions with high practicality and featured a versatile interior reminiscent of an MPV.

Škoda Kodiaq (2016–present; now in its second generation; 1,077,200 units built)

This spacious model with up to seven seats marked the start of Škoda’s SUV success story, launching a product campaign that attracted an entirely new customer base. The second generation, introduced in 2023, brought a new plug-in hybrid system, a more dynamic and robust design, and features such as a head-up display.

Škoda Karoq (2017–present; 917,000 units built)

A successful compact SUV, the Karoq was refreshed in 2022, ensuring it remains popular with customers. It stands out with its practical interior featuring VarioFlex rear seats, a spacious boot and equipment that, until recently, was reserved for higher vehicle segments.

Škoda Kamiq (2019–present; 789,800 units built)

Currently Škoda’s third-best-selling model, the Kamiq suits both city driving and longer journeys, with easy handling among its main draws. It also offers a high level of active and passive safety, supported by an extensive range of advanced driver-assistance systems.

Škoda Enyaq/Enyaq Coupé (2020–present; 326,000 units built)

The Enyaq underwent a major update this year, adopting the Modern Solid design language, enhanced digital functions and more advanced driver-assistance systems. At the same time, it has further improved the qualities that made Škoda’s first all-electric model – also available as a Coupé – one of Europe’s most popular fully electric cars: long range, advanced digital technologies and comprehensive equipment.

Škoda Kushaq (2021–present; 99,000 units built)

The Kushaq marked the beginning of a new era for Škoda Auto in India. This compact SUV is the brand’s first model developed and manufactured specifically for the local market. Built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Kushaq is produced in India and also assembled at a new plant in Vietnam.

Škoda Elroq (2024–present; 71,000 units built)

The Elroq is the first production Škoda to feature the Modern Solid design language. It combines compact exterior dimensions with a generous interior, including one of the largest boots in its segment. The range-topping Elroq RS delivers 250 kW and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds, making it – alongside the Enyaq RS – the fastest-accelerating production Škoda car.

Škoda Kylaq (2024–present; 35,500 units built)

The Kylaq is Škoda’s first model in India’s highly popular sub-four-metre SUV segment, which accounts for nearly half of the market. Following the Kushaq SUV and the Slavia saloon, it is the brand’s third locally developed model on the MQB-A0-IN platform, designed specifically for India’s roads and climate.

SOURCE: Škoda