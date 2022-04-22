Four Magna technologies named finalists for 2022 Automotive News PACE Awards

Multiple innovations from Magna identified as finalists, the most received by any company

Four Magna product and process innovations were named as finalists for the 2022 Automotive News PACE Awards – the most of any company for the award year.

The Magna innovations on the finalist list include:

ICON 4D Digital Radar, which scans the environment around the vehicle in four dimensions with higher resolution and contrast than analog radar.

SmartAccess Power Door with Haptronik Motion Control, a complete powered door system that reimagines traditional vehicle interactions.

Augmented Reality (AR) Quality Inspection System, which works through a user-operated tablet and a full-scale CAD overlay on the physical part to recognize defects. The tablet guides operators through a standardized step-by-step sequence to verify the quality of the parts.

Auto Adjusting Balance Blocks (AABB), a smart die solution offering real-time adjustments to unpredictable disturbances in the stamping process, eliminating the need for line stoppages and user interference.

The company has won five PACE Awards in the last eight years.

Magna also landed a PACE Pilot finalist spot with its Aural 5R Alloy, offering a better performing alloy for structural applications at a lower cost and lower carbon footprint. It is the only aluminum die-cast alloy for structural applications created from 100% recycled materials.

“Having placed multiple finalists among some the industry’s top automotive innovations is a testament to our unmatched capabilities,” said Swamy Kotagiri, Magna CEO. “Our product teams continue to push the boundaries of innovation in product and process and it is exciting to see that the PACE Award judges agree by naming many of our submissions as finalists.”

