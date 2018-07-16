Four Ferrari UK debuts at the 25th Goodwood festival of speed 2018

Ferrari’s incredible line-up at the 25th Goodwood Festival of Speed included four models which were making their UK dynamic debut at the event. The Ferrari FXX K EVO, the 812 Superfast, the 488 Pista, and the Ferrari Portofino, all took part in the ever-popular Supercar Run. The FXX K EVO, the FXX and the 599XX were all driven by Ferrari’s GT drivers, Davide Rigon, Olivier Beretta, and 2017 World Endurance Champion, Alessandro Pier Guidi.

Alessandro’s WEC team-mate, James Calado was competing in the 2017 championship 488 GTE, which was also celebrated by the debut of the 488 Pista Ferrari Piloti – a unique Tailor Made specification which is exclusively designed for Ferrari owners taking part in the Ferrari Challenge series. The 488 GTE was accompanied by a Ferrari 488 Challenge which provided a preview of what clients can expect from the dedicated UK Ferrari Challenge series which is under consideration for launch in 2019.

Ferrari is actually the only manufacturer which offers such a wide range of racing cars for clients at all levels of motorsport. Clients can compete in the Ferrari Challenge series with the 488 GTB, or in the World Endurance Championship or other GT and Endurance racing series with either a 488 GT3 or 488 GTE. And, in addition to the XX Programmes, Ferrari also offers clients the chance to drive a Scuderia Ferrari F1 car from the Prancing Horse’s illustrious back catalogue of single-seat racing cars, including the 2009 Ferrari F60 which was driven by Scuderia Ferrari Driver Marc Gené at the event.

Images and video of Ferrari’s activities at the 25th Goodwood Festival of Speed are now available on the Ferrari media website: www.media.ferrari.com.

