Four FCA US vehicles win Quality Awards in strategic vision’s 23rd annual Total Quality Impact

Four FCA US LLC vehicles led their respective segments in total quality in Strategic Vision’s 23rd annual Total Quality Impact™ (TQI) report.

In its inaugural year, the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica led all Minivans. The Dodge Charger won its segment for the third time in four years while the Dodge Durango led its segment for the fourth time in five years.

Jeep® Wrangler 4-Door was previously named the best Entry SUV three consecutive years (2014 – 2016) but this year the Wrangler 4-door’s two-door sibling (Wrangler) led the segment.

“Customers increasingly measure ‘Quality’ by the ‘Total’ experience. Yes, counting problems factors in, but getting things right and presenting innovative experiences that people love has great impact,” said Christopher Chaney, Senior Vice President – Strategic Vision. “FCA has done all of this with segment winners Dodge Charger and Durango, Jeep Wrangler and now the Chrysler Pacifica, which redefines its segment.”

Strategic Vision’s 23rd annual Total Quality Impact (TQI) report is based on results from the New Vehicle Experience Study® (NVES) surveying over 42,000 new vehicle buyers who purchased vehicles from July – December 2016 after the first 90 days of ownership. It incorporates the impact of problems with the vehicle as well as the drivers’ analytical and emotional evaluations of quality.

According to San Diego-based research firm Strategic Vision, the TQI score is a holistic measure that encompasses positive and negative product experiences. This includes reliability, actual problems, driving excitement and other measures that collectively are energized by the emotional response associated with the aggregate of all those experiences – hence Total Quality.

