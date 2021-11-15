Four Continental innovations named CES 2022 Innovation Awards

Transparent Vehicle and V2X Technology using Collective Perception were recognized as honorees in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation Category

Technology company Continental has received four CES 2022 Innovation Awards. Two technologies – Transparent Vehicle and V2X Technology using Collective Perception – were selected in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation Category. An additional two awards came out of the In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety Category from Continental ShyTech Displays and Switchable Privacy Display. The technologies will be on display at CES 2022 on Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas.

“With a highly-competitive selection process, every individual recognition at the CES Innovation Awards is an honor,” said Nikolai Setzer, Continental CEO and Chairman of the Automotive Board. “To earn four awards across multiple categories speaks to the commitment and expertise of our team. We can make an impact in so many areas because our team members inspire each other by breaking new barriers. Innovation has been the heartbeat of Continental for 150 years and these technologies are another example of that.”

Transparent Vehicle and V2X improve traffic safety

Continental’s Transparent Vehicle technology gives drivers a full view of a vehicle’s surroundings. Utilizing four cameras, it captures images from around a vehicle and then applies Continental’s proprietary algorithm to stitch them together through a control unit. The result is an unobstructed view of the surroundings from any angle, which allows for safer low-speed maneuvers and parking. By giving drivers a new perspective, Continental’s Transparent Vehicle technology can improve safety and reduce crashes.

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology using Collective Perception improves traffic safety differently. Collective Perception adds information from new V2X message standards to enable cars and drivers to see through the eyes of others. With V2X using Collective Perception, a vehicle leverages information from other vehicles’ sensors and infrastructure sensors to enhance safety in non-line-of-sight situations. This is significant because of the benefit to vulnerable road users who, according to the World Health Organization, represent more than 50% of all worldwide traffic fatalities — including pedestrians, animals, bicyclists, scooters, skateboarders and motorcyclists.

The technology supports Continental’s Vision Zero: a goal for a future with Zero Crashes, Zero Fatalities and Zero injuries.

Display solutions provide innovative user experience

Continental’s Switchable Privacy Display helps reduce distractions for drivers. With the technology, passengers can engage with multimedia content outside the driver’s view. A combination of two unique backlight units with dedicated illumination profiles for public and private mode allows for multiple viewing options. In private mode, a strongly directed backlight makes content fully visible only from the passengers viewing angle. As entertainment options become more prevalent in vehicles, technology like the Switchable Privacy Display is essential to reduce driver distractions.

Growth of display areas is one of the key trends across vehicle interiors, but this can lead to an overwhelming experience for drivers. Continental’s ShyTech displays restore simplicity and enhances safety without compromising on advanced functions. Control surfaces made of buttons, lights and switches are hidden to integrate with the display in a brand-new way. While the full range of control options is always there for a user, only relevant content is visible. A driver’s needs drastically change in different situations, whether due to traffic, road type, time of day, or other factors. ShyTech displays make it possible to filter information to provide only essential functions with no distractions.

Continental’s four selections in the CES 2022 Innovation Awards are the company’s 12th awards for mobility innovations, including selections in six straight years. The technology company earned three CES 2021 Innovation Honoree Awards for its Transparent Trailer technology, Advanced Radar Sensor (ARS) 540, and its Ac2ated Sound partnership with Sennheiser.

A panel of independent expert judges – including industrial designers, engineers and members of the trade media – select Innovation Award winners to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting-edge consumer electronics products across 27 categories. Entries are judged on three main criteria: engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design, and what makes the product unique and innovative. Winning technologies represent the best new examples of engineering, design and innovation.

