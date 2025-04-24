Four AT128 lidar sensors from Hesai selected as primary lidar for all Pony.ai seventh-generation robotaxis

Hesai Group, the global leader in lidar technology for automotive mobility and robotic applications, today announced that its long-range, automotive-grade AT128 lidar has been selected as the primary lidar solution for all three mass production models of the new seventh-generation Robotaxi unveiled by Pony AI Inc., a global leader in the large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility

Hesai Group, the global leader in lidar technology for automotive mobility and robotic applications, today announced that its long-range, automotive-grade AT128 lidar has been selected as the primary lidar solution for all three mass production models of the new seventh-generation Robotaxi unveiled by Pony AI Inc., a global leader in the large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. Each vehicle will be equipped with four Hesai’s AT128 lidar sensors, demonstrating Hesai’s critical role in enabling advanced autonomous driving capabilities.

The announcement was made at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (the “Shanghai Auto Show”), where Pony.ai unveiled the seventh-generation automotive-grade L4 autonomous driving hardware and software platform. The platform will be used across three new Robotaxi models, which are now undergoing road-testing across multiple regions, marking the beginning of scaled production for Pony.ai’s next-generation autonomous fleet.

“The integration of Hesai’s AT128 lidar sensor across Pony.ai’s next-generation Robotaxi lineup marks a significant milestone in our partnership.” said David Li, Co-Founder and CEO of Hesai. “We are proud to provide the core lidar technology powering one of the world’s most advanced autonomous driving platforms, and we remain committed to delivering cutting-edge lidar solutions that empower our partners to scale safe and intelligent mobility.”

Pony.ai’s latest system features a 100% automotive-grade autonomous driving (“ADK”), a 70% reduction in bill-of-materials (“BOM”) costs compared to the previous generation, and a modular platform architecture that allows seamless adaptation across multiple vehicle models. The system is also the world’s first to deliver full-scenario, fully driverless L4 autonomy powered by automotive-grade chips and Pony.ai’s proprietary “PonyWorld” technology. To date, the Robotaxi fleet has logged over 500,000 hours of real-world, fully autonomous operation, demonstrating a tenfold improvement in safety compared to human drivers.

Central to this breakthrough is Hesai’s AT128 lidar, a benchmark-setting long-range sensor with a 120° ultra-high-resolution field of view, a 200-meter detection range, and an industry-leading 1.53 million points of data per second. The advanced sensing capability enables comprehensive 360° obstacle detection and ranging, ensuring safe navigation in the most complex traffic environments. It is uniquely designed for scaled deployment of driverless vehicles.

This deepened collaboration further strengthens Hesai’s position at the forefront of the global autonomous driving industry and reflects the Company’s continued investment in R&D for next-generation lidar technologies.

SOURCE: Hesai