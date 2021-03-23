Fostering innovation: Maruti Suzuki selects three new startups in the 4th cohort of MAIL programme

With an objective to promote innovation in the mobility space, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has shortlisted three new startups as part of the 4th cohort of the MAIL (Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab) programme. These startups include: Nable IT, Redbot and Sleave.

Commenced with an aim to nurture innovation in the automobile and mobility sector, Maruti Suzuki had launched the MAIL initiative in partnership with GHV Accelerator in January 2019. The MAIL initiative is more than just a startup accelerator. It aims to create a suitable environment to nurture, foster and guide the early-stage startups. With the latest addition of three startups, Maruti Suzuki is now engaged with 17 startups under the MAIL programme in the last 2 years.

Explaining the Company’s efforts towards mentoring startups, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “The startups are poised to disrupt the consumer technology world. The Company’s MAIL initiative supports them by co-creating innovative business solutions. The three new startups will now engage with Maruti Suzuki for paid projects. In the end, the solutions offered by these innovative minds will help delight customers.”

Nable IT, a startup from New Delhi, emerged winner at Cohort 4, while Redbot from Bengaluru is the first runner up and Sleave from New Delhi is the second runner up. As in the previous Cohort sessions, the teams underwent an extensive shortlisting process that included screening and virtual pitch sessions. The domain experts at Maruti Suzuki also mentored and guided the startups to create the right product fit. They will also get an opportunity to undertake a paid Proof-of-Concept with Maruti Suzuki for actual business use of their technologies.

Three startups and their domain, as part of the 4th Cohort, include:

S.No Start-ups Domain 1 Nable IT AI/ML based SaaS Platforms and Solutions 2 RedBot AI & Computer vision based Quality Inspection Platform 3 Sleave HTML5 based content development platform

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki