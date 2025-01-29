Forvia Hella selects Infineon’s new CoolSiC™ Automotive MOSFET 1200 V for its next generation of charging solutions

Forvia Hella, an international automotive supplier, has selected the new CoolSiC™ Automotive MOSFET 1200 V from Infineon Technologies AG for its next generation 800 V DCDC charging solution

Forvia Hella, an international automotive supplier, has selected the new CoolSiC™ Automotive MOSFET 1200 V from Infineon Technologies AG for its next generation 800 V DCDC charging solution. Designed for on-board charger and DCDC applications in 800 V automotive architectures, Infineon’s CoolSiC MOSFET comes in a Q-DPAK package. The device uses top-side cooling (TSC) technology, which enables excellent thermal performance, easier assembly and lower system costs.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Forvia Hella, leveraging our high-efficiency SiC products based on TSC packages,” said Robert Hermann, Vice President of Automotive High-Voltage Chips and Discretes at Infineon. “We are continuously working to take e-mobility to the next level by providing state-of-the-art SiC solutions that meet the automotive industry’s stringent requirements for performance, quality, and system cost.”

“Our customers are at the center of our efforts. That is why we have chosen Infineon’s CoolSiC Automotive MOSFET 1200 V for our next generation of DCDC converters”, said Guido Schütte, Member of the Electronics Executive Board at Forvia Hella. “Together with Infineon, we will continue to offer sustainable and innovative products and comprehensive services that exceed our customers’ expectations and drive the development of advanced mobility.”

Infineon’s new CoolSiC Automotive MOSFET 1200 V in the Q-DPAK package is based on Gen1p technology and offers a drive voltage in the range of V GS(off) = 0 V and V GS(on) = 20 V. The 0 V turn-off enables unipolar gate control, which simplifies design by reducing the number of components in the PCB. With a creepage distance of 4.8 mm, the package achieves an operating voltage of over 900 V without the need for additional insulation coating. Compared to backside cooling, the TSC technology ensures optimized PCB assembly, reducing parasitic effects and resulting in significantly lower leakage inductances. As a result, customers benefit from lower package parasitics and lower switching losses. Heat dissipation is further improved by diffusion soldering the chip with .XT technology.

