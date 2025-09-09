Forterra and Hiab announce strategic partnership to advance autonomy in load handling

Collaboration aims to advance intelligent automation across Hiab’s portfolio of load handling solutions

Forterra, a leader in autonomous mission systems, and Hiab, a global provider of on-road load handling solutions, have signed a strategic partnership agreement to boost development of autonomous trucking and load handling solutions.

The agreement reflects both companies’ commitment to advancing the future of logistics through intelligent automation. Forterra’s modular autonomy platform, which has been proven in demanding, real-world environments, is being combined with Hiab’s automated load handling solutions and top-of-the-line loading/unloading expertise. The partnership aims to unlock new opportunities across load handling, workflow automation, and coordinated vehicle operations.

By automating traditionally human-controlled systems such as cranes and hooklifts, the partnership brings autonomy deeper into the logistics workflow. This shift aims at enhancing safety, improving efficiency, and allowing personnel to transfer to higher-value tasks. Forterra’s experience operating in complex, unstructured environments ensure its autonomy platform can deliver real-world performance at scale.

Initial collaboration will focus on aligning technology roadmaps, exploring integration pathways, and identifying areas where automation can meaningfully improve safety, reduce operator workload, and enhance operational efficiency.

Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions. Hiab’s premium equipment includes loader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry cranes, recycling cranes, demountables and hooklifts, roll-off cable hoists, tail lifts, and a series of smart solutions.

Forterra brings more than a decade of experience deploying autonomous systems in complex and unstructured environments, including military logistics, commercial freight, and industrial operations.

While no specific product announcements are being made at this time, the partnership marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration to explore how autonomy can extend beyond vehicle movement to reshape the entire load-handling ecosystem.

SOURCE: Forterra