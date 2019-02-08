Forsa study on mobility and environmental challenges in the city: Every fourth German welcomes extension of car sharing offers

A large proportion of Germany is environmentally aware and is in favour of more local public transport and a stronger car sharing network. This has became apparent in a current Forsa study on behalf of smart. The representative survey on current mobility and environmental challenges in the city reveals the following: Every fourth person is in favour of extending the car sharing offering. Above all in the area of private car sharing there is still room for improvement, because a privately owned car is used for an average of just 45 minutes per day, as shown in a mobility study carried out by the Federal Ministry of Transport in 2017. Sharing has to be simple and practical so that the car is not left standing around idly for much of the time. With the “ready to share” service smart is leading the field as a pioneer and it already offers a solution for safe and uncomplicated sharing.

25 million people live in German cities. And although living in the city is now “trendy” and the cities are booming, the inhabitants are confronted with numerous challenges – from the lack of parking spaces and affordable housing to local public transport and the general noise, hustle and bustle. Against the background of these conflicting priorities, in close cooperation with the market research institute Forsa, smart is asking the following question regarding mobility and the environment: which measures are suitable for solving these challenges in the future? “The majority of those surveyed want an environmentally friendly form of travel that puts the spotlight on the ‘We’, as well as a strong neighbourhood based on mutual respect and the willingness to share”, says Katrin Adt, Head of smart. “And this is precisely what we are gearing our products and services to”, Adt continues.

Every fourth German is in favour of extending the car sharing offering

The majority of those surveyed think that extending connections and frequency in local public transport (73%) and free bus and rail services (69%) is a good idea.

Every third person asked (36%) believes that electric mobility should be better promoted. And every fourth person (27%) regards car sharing as a prime candidate for extension. Driving bans in city centres reject 83 percent categorically. Those polled also see many advantages in organising car sharing via an app. “Private car sharing and electric mobility long ceased being mere visions of the future. With “ready to share” we are making the sharing of privately owned cars really easy. From 2020, incidentally, the smart will only be available with electric drive, to make our cities quieter and cleaner.”, Katrin Adt responds to the results.

SOURCE: Daimler