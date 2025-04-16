Former U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson appointed head of Hyundai Motor Group Washington, D.C. Office

Ferguson will lead Hyundai Motor Group’s U.S. government affairs strategy and operations to support policy engagement

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced Drew Ferguson will join Hyundai Motor Group’s Washington, D.C. office as Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, effective from May 1st, 2025.

Ferguson will lead the Group’s U.S. government affairs strategy and operations at the federal and state levels, following nearly a decade of distinguished service in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he represented Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District from 2017 to late 2024.

Ferguson’s deep understanding of the legislative process and his proven ability to navigate complex policy environments make him an exceptional fit to strengthen the Group’s rooted engagement in the automotive industry as well as in emerging future technologies—such as robotics and air mobility—with U.S. government stakeholders and policymakers.

He served as Chief Deputy Whip for the House Republican Conference from 2019 to 2023 and was an influential member of the House Ways and Means Committee, contributing significantly to tax, trade, and healthcare legislation.

Ferguson was mayor of West Point, Georgia, from 2008 to 2016, where he demonstrated a strong commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth and community development. His leadership was instrumental in attracting major investments to the city.

He most recently served as Senior Policy Advisor at Alston & Bird LLP, an Atlanta-based law firm, where he worked to develop legislative and regulatory strategies across a range of industries.

Ferguson attended the University of Georgia, then received early acceptance to the Medical College of Georgia’s School of Dentistry, where he earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree.

SOURCE: Kia