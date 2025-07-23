Form with purpose: How design defines the all-new Nissan LEAF

Design is the starting point for our experience with a vehicle for the very first time. In the video below, Nissan experts take us inside the design story of the newly re-designed and re-engineered model, showcasing how form and function have been brought together to create a sleek, smart, and distinctive electric crossover

Design is the starting point for our experience with a vehicle for the very first time. In the video below, Nissan experts take us inside the design story of the newly re-designed and re-engineered model, showcasing how form and function have been brought together to create a sleek, smart, and distinctive electric crossover.

From its flowing roofline and sculpted body to the unique ducktail spoiler, the all-new LEAF’s exterior reflects a leap forward in aerodynamic, EV-focused design. Giovanny Arroba (Vice President, Nissan Design Europe) and James Coaley (Senior Engineer for Exterior Systems, Nissan Technical Centre Europe) walk through how each and every detail was shaped with purpose – from visual appeal to range-enhancing efficiency.

While compact on the outside, the LEAF offers a spacious, thoughtfully designed interior built for everyday life. With 437 litres VDA of cargo space, a double-floor – cleverly designed rear trunk, and a new panoramic dimming glass roof, the cabin is built for both practicality and comfort. The all‑new Nissan LEAF rides on the CMF‑EV platform, which tucks its battery and powertrain neatly under the floor. This creates a flat, uncluttered cabin floor, resulting in a noticeably more spacious, open interior for passengers, while keeping the centre of gravity low and the ride agile. Premium touches, including 3D rear lamps and dual 14.3″ screens, add to the modern, high-tech feel.

Carefully tuned to reflect the expectations of the driver, the design balances emotional appeal with real-world functionality. From lighting signatures and refined surfaces to softer materials and spatial layout, every choice was made with the modern EV driver in mind.

Watch the full video to hear more from Giovanny and James on how the all-new LEAF brings together bold design, smart usability and a distinctly European point of view.

SOURCE: Nissan