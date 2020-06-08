Forget how to drive? Nissan tech can lend a helping hand

After weeks in quarantine, U.S residents are venturing out as stay-at-home restrictions loosen. While U.S. drivers get reacquainted with the road, Nissan encourages them to utilize their vehicle’s advanced safety features.

Many of Nissan’s intelligent technologies are designed to help drivers operate more safely on roads and highways.

“Nissan has integrated intelligent driver-assist technologies such as Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Cruise Control, Blind Spot Warning, High Beam Assist, Apple CarPlay®, and Android Auto™ and Traffic Sign Recognition that can help drivers avoid common mistakes and improve road safety,” said Chris Reed, senior vice president, Research and Development, Nissan Technical Center North America. “You use a lot of reflex memory when you operate a vehicle so if you have been off the roads for a while, now is a good time to understand how these features can truly improve the overall driving experience.”

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), technologies similar to Nissan’s Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection have been found to reduce crashes. Technologies included in Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 2 , a suite of six advanced active safety and driver-assist technologies, are also showing real-world benefits.3

Heading to another birthday parade? Re-familiarize yourself with Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, which can provide audio and visual alerts and even apply the brakes to help avoid or mitigate collisions. Nissan’s Rear Automatic Braking4 helps the driver detect stationary objects when backing up and, if necessary, can apply the brakes to help avoid a collision. Both technologies are part of Nissan Safety Shield 360. Pulling out of a curbside pickup spot? When backing out of a parking space, Rear Cross Traffic Alert5 makes it easy by watching the area around the rear of the vehicle and can warn you about detected approaching vehicles you might not see. Forgetting the speed limit? Traffic Sign Recognition keeps you up to date with the latest speed limit by detecting road signs as you go. Unintended lane drifting? Nissan Safety Shield 360 technologies can alert drivers if they begin to drift from their lane or if another vehicle is in their blind spot areas thanks to Lane Departure Warning6 and Blind Spot Warning7 systems. The ProPILOT Assist8 system combines Nissan’s Intelligent Cruise Control9 and Steering Assist technologies to maintain a gap with the car in front of you at a preset distance and to help keep the vehicle centered during single-lane highway driving, even on slight curves. Glued to your smartphone? Put the cell phone down when you’re behind the wheel and rely on the intelligent connectivity tools such as NissanConnect® with Navigation and Services, featuring Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, for directions, phone calls and messaging.10

SOURCE: Nissan