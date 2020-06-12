FordPass Rewards™ offers complimentary service for essential workers, one-month Postmates Unlimited delivery for all members

Mobile apps and touchless experiences are becoming increasingly important for many Americans as they navigate through the COVID-19 crisis and social distancing restrictions. Ford is there to help and support, launching several new initiatives through its FordPass app and FordPass Rewards customer loyalty program.

Through the FordPass Rewards program , now 4 million members strong, members now can access a complimentary month of Postmates Unlimited subscription, while users who are essential workers are eligible to redeem a complimentary maintenance package called The Works by contacting their Ford dealer.* Additional resources have been added to the FordPass app to immediately address customers’ purchase, maintenance and credit needs.

“Wherever possible, we want to take the worry out of our customers’ lives so they can focus on what’s really important right now – staying healthy and taking care of their families and communities,” said Catherine Pearce, director, FordPass Business Operations.

The Works through FordPass Rewards

From now through June, any FordPass Rewards member deemed an essential worker by their state government is eligible to redeem one complimentary The Works package. The package includes oil and filter change, tire rotation and pressure check, brake inspection, vehicle inspection, fluid top-off, battery test, filter check, and belts and hoses check. The offer claim must be downloaded by June 30, but customers may redeem it at their discretion at participating Ford or Quick Lane dealerships throughout the year.

“We want to give front line workers the flexibility to redeem the service at their convenience,” said David Loflin, manager, Customer Experience and Loyalty. “We were careful to customize eligibility to each state’s own essential worker guidelines. This initiative – planned and executed in less than six weeks – is a credit to the diligence of our Ford team and partners who want to go above and beyond for our customers who are working so hard to keep their communities healthy and safe.”

Proof of employment is required to redeem the offer and many dealers are already receiving a positive response.

“This is a brilliant program for our essential workers,” said Mark Swelland, president, Hudson Ford, in Hudson, Wisconsin. “We have completed around 300 no-charge services for our frontline workers since late March. Of these, 65 percent have never been in our dealership. I did this for two reasons – it’s a nice thing to do for these critical folks and the added work has helped keep our Quick Lane team working. This is another nice move by Ford. I’m so proud to be one of your partners.”

Michael Chevrette, a firefighter and FordPass Rewards member, recently redeemed the offer for service on his wife’s Ford Explorer.

“Ford has proven their class and dedication to American workers time and time again,” said Chevrette. “This time the company has provided for not only first responders, but also healthcare and other workers during the pandemic. Bravo Ford!”

Postmates through FordPass Rewards

As the demand for non-contact services has increased, FordPass Rewards has collaborated with Postmates, the leader in delivering nearly anything on-demand, to reward customers with a complimentary one-month subscription to Postmates Unlimited. This subscription provides members free delivery from local restaurants and convenience stores with a minimum basket size, along with exclusive deals and more.

FordPass app resources

Dedicated to making customers lives easier, the app optimizes the Ford ownership experience with remote services, vehicle data and roadside assistance has received updates in response to needs created by the pandemic. Added features include information on Built to Lend a Hand customer support programs, new purchase and vehicle maintenance processes, along with access to Ford Credit and its payment relief programs.

“With the onset of COVID-19, we quickly shifted our content to support customers looking for easy and fast access to useful information and guidance,” said Pearce. “For example, we know a lot of people are looking for their nearest COVID-19 testing sites, so we’re partnering with Castlight to provide our members with access to the same location referral site Ford offers its own employees.”

When Ford learned customers’ vehicle batteries were beginning to run low due to lack of use, the company launched a notification reminding owners to regularly start their vehicle and how to do it using the app.

As state restrictions lift and customers return to driving more, Ford is working with its customer service division to identify potential vehicle characteristics customers may encounter like brake noise and shudder caused from tires that have been parked for long periods of time in one place.

Additionally, the company is providing in-app messaging to help customers understand what to expect and how to care for their vehicle after it has been sitting idle for a while.

“It’s really about adapting quickly and providing helpful resources that add value for our customers,” said Pearce. “At Ford, it is in our DNA to be of service, whether building and distributing ventilators and personal protective equipment or adding access to valuable resources and services. Caring about people is what we do.”

