Ford: With its greatest-ever performance lineup, Mustang earns world’s best-selling sports car title

This Mustang Day – the nameplate’s 56th birthday – Mustang can now celebrate two global sales crowns, earning world’s best-selling sports car and its fifth straight best-selling sports coupe title. Mustang is also America’s best-selling sports car of the last 50 years.

“We’re proud of our growing Mustang stable and performance variants,” said Jim Farley, chief operating officer, Ford Motor Company. “From Sweden to Shanghai, more and more driving enthusiasts are enjoying the feeling of freedom and the American open road in these new Mustangs. We are honored to serve our owners, enthusiasts and fans for 56 years and counting.”

Two global sales crowns

Fueled by its greatest-ever performance lineup, Mustang sold 102,090 units, according to the most recent new vehicle registration data from IHS Markit, making it the best-selling sports car in the world in 2019. During this period, Mustang sales in Germany increased 33 percent, in Poland sales rose by nearly 50 percent, and in France, they nearly doubled.

The year 2019 also marks the fifth consecutive year that Mustang was the best-selling sports coupe in the world. Sports coupes, as defined by IHS Markit, include two-door and convertible models.

Greatest-ever Mustang performance lineup

In addition to continually adding personalization and technology options, Ford keeps up the Mustang momentum with the nameplate’s greatest-ever performance lineup.

With up to 12 enthusiast models available globally, Ford offers customers a new golden age of Mustang performance. These Mustang variants include EcoBoost® and GT models each with two Performance Pack options, Mustang BULLITT, Mustang Shelby® GT350 and available Handling Pack, Shelby GT350R, plus Shelby GT500 with Handling Pack and Carbon Fiber Track Pack options.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company