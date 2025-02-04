Ford U.S. pickup truck sales hit highest January sales total in 21 years

Ford sold 71,876 pickup trucks in January, a 17% improvement over the same month in 2024 and the highest total pickup sales to start a year since 2004

Ford sold 71,876 pickup trucks in January, a 17% improvement over the same month in 2024 and the highest total pickup sales to start a year since 2004.

F-Series trucks led the way with sales totaling 58,644, up 20.4%.

Sales of the all-new Ranger pickup totaled 4,502.

SOURCE: Ford

 

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/ford-u-s-pickup-truck-sales-hit-highest-january-sales-total-in-21-years/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here