Ford U.S. electric and hybrid vehicles set January sales records

Ford U.S. electric vehicle sales hit a new all-time January high, climbing 21.2% to 5,666.

Mustang Mach-E posted its best-ever January sales, up 173% to 3,529. This follows a solid 2024 full-year result, in which Mustang Mach-E was the No. 2 best-selling electric SUV (behind only Tesla’s Model Y).

F-150 Lightning retail sales improved 7.6% in January.

Company U.S. hybrid sales totaled 13,295 in January and are also off to a record start.

F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid sales increased 38.2% in January to 4,368. Nautilus Hybrid sales added another 1,205 and represented half of all Nautilus sales for the month.

SOURCE: Ford