Ford: Trustford appoints Stuart Foulds as Chairman and CEO

Ford of Britain’s wholly owned dealer group, TrustFord, is announcing the appointment of Stuart Foulds as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Stuart, the former Managing Director, Evans Halshaw Ford Group, joins TrustFord on July 17.

The longest-standing member of the Ford Dealer Council, Stuart replaces former Chairman and CEO, Steve Hood, who has been appointed to Vice President of Marketing Sales & Service, Changan Ford, China. In his new role Stuart will be responsible for leading the TrustFord business, which covers 60 dealer sites across the UK and Channel Islands, and includes TrustFirst Parts, as it builds on a strong performance in recent years, driven by expanding sports and SUV sales and robust commercial vehicle growth.

“I am delighted to join the TrustFord team at what is a very exciting and transformational time for the industry,” he said. “TrustFord is a fantastic dealer group with a clear track record of delivering exceptional results, and I look forward to continuing the momentum set by Steve and the team,” he added.

Roelant de Waard, Vice-President Marketing Sales and Service, Ford of Europe, said: “We are delighted to welcome Stuart to the Ford team after a great track record of leadership within the dealer body and many years of service at Evans Halshaw, and his help and counsel on the FDC. We have future plans for TrustFord and are excited to see Stuart driving those forward.”

