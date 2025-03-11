Ford Trucks and Iveco sign joint development agreement for new heavy-duty truck cabin

Ford Trucks, the heavy commercial brand of Ford Otosan, and Iveco, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. that designs, manufactures and markets light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, today announce the signing of a binding Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for the design and engineering of a new cabin for heavy-duty trucks

This agreement follows the exclusive, non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) announced by the two companies on 14th March 2024, transforming it into an operational project. The JDA is a contractual framework for the co-development of a new heavy-duty truck cabin, as well as common sourcing where applicable. Both companies will manufacture and assemble the cabin in their own facilities, customising specific styling design concepts and selling the products under their respective brands, Ford Trucks and Iveco.

The new cabin will enhance the competitiveness of both brands, offering a solution in compliance with the forthcoming EU Direct Vision Standard with improved aerodynamics for reduced carbon emissions. The focus will be on cabin comfort, safety, aerodynamics and modularity, whilst prioritising cost-efficiency and full compatibility with all powertrains. The first cabins are expected to be ready for production by 2028. Through this agreement and as a result of their joint effort, the two companies will attain a new top-line modular cabin family with state-of-the-art technology, far superior to the cabins previously planned, while fostering significant savings in investments. The estimated total expenditure to be spent by the parties together under the JDA is euro 343 million.

Present at the signing ceremony were Güven Özyurt, General Manager of Ford Otosan; Emrah Duman, Vice President of Ford Trucks; Olof Persson, CEO, Iveco Group; and Luca Sra, President, Truck Business Unit, Iveco Group.

Emrah Duman, Vice President of Ford Trucks, highlighted Ford Trucks’ dedication to engineering innovation and delivering high-quality solutions for the heavy commercial vehicle industry: “At Ford Trucks, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of engineering excellence. This Joint Development Agreement is a testament to our capability to design and develop cutting-edge solutions that not only meet but exceed the industry’s evolving standards. By joining forces with Iveco, we are enhancing our ability to deliver innovative, high-performance cabins that will set new benchmarks in safety, aerodynamics, and driver comfort, all while ensuring cost efficiency and regulatory compliance.”

Luca Sra, President, Truck Business Unit, Iveco Group, stated: “We are thrilled to take our partnership with Ford Trucks to the next level through this Agreement. By sharing engineering expertise and combining our strengths, we will create a product that sets new standards in safety, efficiency, quality and driver comfort. This agreement is a strategic move that will allow both Iveco and Ford Trucks to remain at the forefront of the market, well-prepared to comply with new regulations and deliver exceptional quality and value to our customers.”

