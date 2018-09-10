Ford to reveal new generation of connected and electrified transit commercial vehicles at Hannover show

Ford will reinforce its leadership of the commercial vehicle market by presenting its latest generation of connected and electrified Transit products at the IAA Commercial Vehicle show in Hannover, Germany, from September 20-27, 2018.

Ford is committed to deliver the benefits of connectivity across its commercial vehicle range in Europe. The company’s Hannover display will feature a comprehensive line-up of models that will feature on-board modems – led by the new 2-tonne Transit making its global debut at the Show – plus new Ford-developed products to help fleets optimise their operations.

Ford’s innovation in commercial vehicles continues with its range of electrified products, including the Transit Custom plug-in hybrid (PHEV), making its show debut in production form, and the new Transit with a segment-first 48-volt mild hybrid (mHEV) powertrain.

“Hannover will mark the arrival of an exciting new family of Transit commercial vehicles that are ‘born connected’,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe. “Advanced connectivity, and our game-changing electrified vehicles, will create extensive new opportunities to create value for our customers.”

New Transit – higher productivity, mHEV efficiency

The new 2-tonne Ford Transit will deliver more fuel efficient engines, increased payload, built-in connectivity and advanced driver technologies when it launches in mid-2019, along with a smart new front-end design and an all-new interior with enhanced stowage space.

In addition to upgraded 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engines, new Transit customers will be able to specify 48-volt mHEV technology on manual transmission vehicles to further improve fuel efficiency, particularly in stop-start urban driving. The mHEV system captures energy on deceleration in a 48-volt lithium-ion battery, and uses the stored energy to help drive the engine and electrical ancillaries.

Transit Custom PHEV – zero emissions without range anxiety

Ford’s innovative Transit Custom PHEV has an advanced hybrid system that targets a zero-emission range of up to 31 miles, and features the multi-award winning 1.0‑litre EcoBoost petrol engine as a range extender. The EcoBoost engine charges the on-board batteries when longer trips are required between charging stops, providing operators with outstanding efficiency and flexibility, and a total range of more than 300 miles.

Displayed in final production form in Hannover, the PHEV has a compact liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack located under the load floor, preserving the full cargo volume offered by the standard van. The vehicle features the all-new interior design from the latest Transit Custom, including dedicated information displays for the PHEV variant.

Ford Telematics and Ford Data Services – helping fleets to manage their vehicles

Ford is announcing two new connected vehicle fleet solutions at Hannover, developed in-house by Ford Smart Mobility. These products have been created through a combination of powerful insights gathered from fleets of all sizes across many industries, and Ford’s in-depth knowledge and expertise of its vehicles and vehicle data.

Ford Telematics will provide fleet operators with a web-based application providing solutions to help fleet professionals improve vehicle utilisation, maximise vehicle availability, optimise running cost and manage their drivers. Separately, Ford Data Services will enable fleet operators to have the option of working with their own third-party service providers to access OEM-grade vehicle data – delivered directly from the vehicle to the “cloud” – to create their own bespoke fleet solutions.

New Ranger Raptor storms into Hannover

Following a spectacular debut at the Gamescom trade fair in Cologne, the new Ranger Raptor makes its first appearance for an automotive audience in Hannover. Developed by Ford Performance for the true enthusiast off-roader, the pick-up will go on sale to thrill-seeking customers in Europe in mid-2019 powered by a Bi-turbo version of Ford’s 2.0‑litre EcoBlue diesel engine that delivers 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque.

The commanding presence delivered by the ultimate Ranger’s imposing dimensions and extreme styling is supported by a unique Ford Performance chassis optimised for high-speed off-road driving and go-anywhere capability.

SOURCE: FORD