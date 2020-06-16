Ford to provide ‘look’ at all-new F-150 during Citi conference call

The all-new Ford F-150 will be detailed by company leaders during a June 26 conference call with Citi Research.

The call, hosted by Citi’s Itay Michaeli following the global reveal of the all-new F-150 on June 25, will feature:

Ford Truck Group Marketing Manager, Todd Eckert

F-150 Chief Engineer, Craig Schmatz

Ford Executive Director of Enterprise Connectivity, Stuart Taylor, and

Ford Executive Director of Investor Relations, Lynn Antipas Tyson

The Ford team will describe innovative features of the all-new F-150 that will help customers around the world “get the job done.” Among new attributes, it will be the first vehicle built on Ford’s new electrical architecture and will receive regular over-the-air updates to key modules controlling vehicle performance and user experiences, including innovative fleet-management solutions for Ford’s commercial customers.

The all-new F-150 is part of the F-Series lineup that has been America’s best-selling truck for 43 straight years and America’s best-selling vehicle of any type for 38 consecutive years.

Callers can listen to the conference call, which will begin at 10 a.m. EDT, by dialing +1 (323) 701-0170 and entering passcode 885943 when instructed. A webcast of the discussion will also available at shareholder.ford.com.

SOURCE: Ford