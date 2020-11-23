Ford to present at Credit Suisse Industrials and Goldman Sachs Global Automotive conferences

Ford executives will represent the company at two upcoming conferences.

On Dec. 2, Lisa Drake, Ford chief operating officer, North America, is scheduled to speak at the Credit Suisse Industrials Conference. Drake will provide updates on Ford’s key vehicle launches, including Ford F-150, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford Bronco Sport. Drake will also discuss plans to improve warranty cost and material cost.

Drake’s presentation will begin at 8:10 a.m. EST and be followed by a question-and-answer session. Webcast information will be available prior to the presentation at shareholder.ford.com.

On Dec. 4, Hau Thai-Tang, the company’s chief product platform and operations officer, is set to speak at the Goldman Sachs Global Automotive Conference. Thai-Tang will explain how Ford’s industrial platform is enhancing its ability to design, engineer and bring to market world-class connected vehicles in segments that play to the company’s strengths, meeting the needs of commercial and retail customers. Additionally, Thai-Tang will cover Ford’s plans for electric vehicles that will further strengthen the company’s retail and commercial lineup, and how the integration of vehicle connectivity, software and technology enables new digital services for customers while generating internal value for Ford.

Thai-Tang’s presentation will start at 8 a.m. EST and include a question-and-answer session. Webcast information for this event will also be available beforehand at shareholder.ford.com.

SOURCE: Ford