Ford to offer complimentary Tesla Supercharger adapter to eligible EV customers

Last year, Ford announced that its EV customers would gain access to Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada beginning in Spring 2024. As that moment approaches, Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said today that eligible Ford EV customers will soon be able to reserve a complimentary Fast Charging Adapter.

The Fast Charging Adapter will provide Ford F-150 Lightning, and Mustang Mach-E owners access to Tesla’s V3 and above Superchargers. Ford will start to transition to the NACS charge port from 2025, removing the need for an adapter for direct access to Tesla Superchargers.

SOURCE: Ford