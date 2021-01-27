Ford to manufacture Mustang Mach-E in China for local customers

Ford announced today that Mustang Mach-E, its first global pioneering SUV built on an all-new, all-electric platform, will be manufactured in China by Changan Ford for local customers. A breakthrough vehicle in Ford’s electrification strategy, Mustang Mach-E will set new standards in style and performance in the Chinese high-end EV market when it becomes available in China later this year.

Packed with seamless technology

Mustang Mach-E will offer Chinese customers a smart cockpit equipped with Ford’s latest driver-assist technologies and infotainment system that gets even better over time with advanced firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates.

The newest generation of Ford Co-Pilot360™ suite of advanced driver-assist technologies and SYNC+ intelligent infotainment system will offer L2+ level automatic driving assistance functions, enabling Mach-E drivers to operate their vehicles hands-free on prequalified sections of divided highways. In addition, the vehicle stays at the forefront of technology by supporting all FOTA updates, including for vehicle controls, to freshen the driving experience with improvements and new features delivered over-the-air.

Ford is the first automobile manufacturer in China to offer cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology in mass production vehicles and will deploy C-V2X in Mach-E to help drivers in China anticipate potential driving hazards and improve traffic safety and efficiency.

“Electrifying” performance

The Mustang Mach-E manufactured in China will have a body size measuring 4739mm*1881mm*1623mm, a wheelbase measuring 2984mm 2, and an estimated range of over 600 kilometers1. Tuned using Ford’s racing simulator, Mustang Mach-E is an “electric pony” that inherits the Mustang family’s legendary sportscar performance and delivers driving pleasure to this all-electric intelligent vehicle.

Ford will also localize production of the Mustang Mach-E’s GT performance edition in China, an unprecedented move by a global automaker to locally manufacture high-performance editions. The GT high performance edition will adopt a front and rear dual-motor layout, joining the 3-second club with its impressive 0-100km/h acceleration capabilities.

Ford is moving quickly in delivering its electrification commitment with investments of more than $11.5 billion in electric vehicle development through 2022. The localized production of Mach-E in China is a key step in the company’s “Best of Ford, Best of China” strategy to offer Chinese customers industry-leading smart vehicles and advanced technologies.

1 Based on CLTC-estimated range calculation methodology for engineering simulations. Actual range varies with conditions such as external elements, driving behaviors, vehicle maintenance and lithium-ion battery age.

2 The product length, width, height and wheelbase data are subject to the official product announcement data.

SOURCE: Ford