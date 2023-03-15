Ford to host March 23 ‘Teach-In’ about financial reporting, strategic implications of new customer-focused segments

Ford next week will take the investment community and other stakeholders through how new, customer-focused business segments – Ford Blue for iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles, Ford Model e for breakthrough electric vehicles as well as the digital platform and software for all Ford and Lincoln vehicles, and Ford Pro for commercial vehicles and services – will affect its financial reporting and is expected to unlock significant strategic potential of the Ford+ growth plan

The Thursday, March 23, event, featuring John Lawler, chief financial officer, and Cathy O’Callaghan, vice president and controller, will include a presentation and question-and-answer session for analysts. The company will also provide recast financials for 2021 and 2022 that align with the new organization.

A live video stream of the Teach-In will start promptly at 10:00 a.m. ET. Accompanying slides and supporting material will be available on Ford’s Investor Relations website that morning. Starting today, instructional videos will also be posted online.

To mark the occasion, Ford will ring the NYSE opening bell at 9:30 a.m. on March 23. Interested parties may tune in to watch the livestream at: www.youtube.com/@ford/streams.

