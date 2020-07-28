Ford to discuss results for second quarter 2020 with RBC Capital Markets

Senior leaders from Ford will discuss the second-quarter operating environment and the company’s financial results during a fireside chat hosted by RBC Capital Markets autos and auto parts analyst Joseph Spak on Monday, Aug. 3, at 3:30 pm ET.
The discussion will also cover topics such as global redesign, cost actions, portfolio refresh and upcoming vehicle launches including the all-new Ford F-150; reimagined Bronco family; and all-electric Mustang Mach-E.
The call will feature:
- Tim Stone, chief financial officer
- Hau Thai-Tang, chief product development and purchasing officer
- Gary Johnson, chief manufacturing and labor affairs officer
- Lynn Antipas Tyson, executive director, Investor Relations
Participants are encouraged to register for the webcast in advance using this link. Information is also available at shareholder.ford.com.
