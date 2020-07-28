Ford to discuss results for second quarter 2020 with RBC Capital Markets

Senior leaders from Ford will discuss the second-quarter operating environment and the company’s financial results during a fireside chat hosted by RBC Capital Markets autos and auto parts analyst Joseph Spak on Monday, Aug. 3, at 3:30 pm ET.

The discussion will also cover topics such as global redesign, cost actions, portfolio refresh and upcoming vehicle launches including the all-new Ford F-150; reimagined Bronco family; and all-electric Mustang Mach-E.

The call will feature:

Tim Stone, chief financial officer

Hau Thai-Tang, chief product development and purchasing officer

Gary Johnson, chief manufacturing and labor affairs officer

Lynn Antipas Tyson, executive director, Investor Relations

Participants are encouraged to register for the webcast in advance using this link. Information is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

SOURCE: Ford