Ford to deliver exciting Ford GT supercar news at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ford will make a special Ford GT supercar announcement during a dedicated press conference from 4:45 a.m. EDT, July 4, at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Hermann Salenbauch, global director, Ford Performance, and Larry Holt, chief technical officer, Multimatic, will deliver news on the Ford GT ultra-high-performance supercar at the press conference, which takes place at Ford stand in the Drift Paddock of the world-famous motorsport event in West Sussex, U.K.

Ford returns to Goodwood this year with an exhilarating line-up of vehicles tackling the 1.16 mile hill climb, including:

The all-new Focus ST and all-new 760 hp Mustang Shelby GT500 making their U.K. debuts

The Ford Chip Ganassi Racing #66 Ford GT race car, fresh from the Le Mans 24 Hours

The M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s Ford Fiesta WRC car – also appearing on the Goodwood rally stage

The 2018 NASCAR Championship-winning Team Penske Ford Fusion race car

The 1980 Ford Zakspeed Turbo Capri race car

Gymkhana TEN star Ken Block’s Hoonitruck and Escort RS Cosworth

Champion drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s Ford Mustang RTR Drift car

The Europe-spec Ranger Raptor pick-up will also be demonstrating its capabilities in the off-road experience.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company