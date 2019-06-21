Ford to deliver exciting Ford GT supercar news at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ford will make a special Ford GT supercar announcement during a dedicated press conference from 4:45 a.m. EDT, July 4, at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Hermann Salenbauch, global director, Ford Performance, and Larry Holt, chief technical officer, Multimatic, will deliver news on the Ford GT ultra-high-performance supercar at the press conference, which takes place at Ford stand in the Drift Paddock of the world-famous motorsport event in West Sussex, U.K.
Ford returns to Goodwood this year with an exhilarating line-up of vehicles tackling the 1.16 mile hill climb, including:
- The all-new Focus ST and all-new 760 hp Mustang Shelby GT500 making their U.K. debuts
- The Ford Chip Ganassi Racing #66 Ford GT race car, fresh from the Le Mans 24 Hours
- The M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s Ford Fiesta WRC car – also appearing on the Goodwood rally stage
- The 2018 NASCAR Championship-winning Team Penske Ford Fusion race car
- The 1980 Ford Zakspeed Turbo Capri race car
- Gymkhana TEN star Ken Block’s Hoonitruck and Escort RS Cosworth
- Champion drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s Ford Mustang RTR Drift car
- The Europe-spec Ranger Raptor pick-up will also be demonstrating its capabilities in the off-road experience.
SOURCE: Ford Motor Company