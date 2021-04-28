Ford sweeps pickup categories for Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Award, Ranger and F-150 take home honors

Ford swept the pickup categories in the influential Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Awards

Ford swept the pickup categories in the influential Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. Ford Ranger and F-150 have both been named the most affordable trucks in their respective classes over the course of a five-year ownership period.

This accolade recognizes vehicles with the lowest projected ownership costs over the initial five-year ownership period and considers depreciation, expected fuel costs, finance and insurance fees, maintenance and repair costs, and state fees. The Kelley Blue Book award, well-regarded among truck customers, highlights the longstanding Built Ford Tough tradition of exceptionally capable pickups that reliably serve the needs of their owners.

SOURCE: Ford