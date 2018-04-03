Ford SUVs hit record sales month – retail up; F-Series posts best results since 2000; all-new expedition retail up 46 percent, while navigator sees triple-digit retail gain

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its March 2018 sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release. Ford will begin its monthly sales call at 10 a.m. ET this morning when Erich Merkle, Ford U.S. sales analyst, will host a conference call for the investment community and news media to discuss the results and related market trends. He will be joined by Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service, and Bryan Bezold, Ford senior Americas economist.

