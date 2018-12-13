Ford SUVs achieve record-breaking 259,000 sales in Europe; EcoSport, Kuga and Edge sales up 21 per cent

Ford’s sophisticated sports utility vehicles (SUVs) achieved a new record in Europe.

Sales of the Ford EcoSport, Kuga and Edge reached nearly 259,200 year to date through the end of November – making 2018 Ford’s best-ever year for SUV sales in the region with one month still to go.

In the UK, Ford SUV sales accounted for almost a quarter of the total European SUV sales with over 60,000 sold.

“SUV sales are rising faster than any other type of vehicle in Europe, and our comprehensive range of EcoSport, Kuga, and Edge SUVs is attracting car-buyers like never before with bold and sporty styling, and advanced technologies such as Intelligent All-Wheel Drive that help deliver confidence-inspiring driving experiences,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe.

Ford’s SUV market share has continued to grow in 2018 for the third year in a row, and SUVs now account for more than one in five Ford vehicles sold in Europe.

Ford SUV sales from January through November 2018 increased 21 per cent compared with the first 11 months of 2017 and passed the quarter-million marker for EU 20* sales for the first time. Ford’s SUV growth is fuelled by best-ever sales for both the compact Ford EcoSport, with sales up 105 per cent year to date compared with January through November last year, and mid-sized Ford Kuga, which saw sales grow 27 per cent compared with January through November last year.

Ford has sold more than 104,600 EcoSport SUVs to customers in Europe so far in 2018. The rugged and stylish EcoSport is more capable and versatile than ever with the introduction of Intelligent All-Wheel Drive technology, offers distinctive personalisation options including contrast extended roof colours, and advanced convenience technologies including SYNC 3 connectivity, Adjustable Speed Limiter and rear-view camera.

More than 145,300 Ford Kuga SUVs have been delivered to customers in Europe so far in 2018, offering sophisticated technologies to make driving simpler, safer and more enjoyable, including Active Park Assist with Perpendicular Parking, and Ford’s Adaptive Front Lighting System, alongside a class-leading fun-to-drive experience.

ord has sold more than 34,000 Edge SUVs to customers across Europe since its launch in 2016. The new Ford Edge – available to order now – will help continue Ford’s SUV momentum in Europe in 2019.

The stylish, sporty and finely crafted new Ford Edge is the company’s most technologically advanced SUV ever, offering a comprehensive range of camera- and sensor-based driver assistance technologies designed to make journeys more comfortable and less stressful, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centring for effortlessly negotiating stop-start traffic.

Ford also has introduced a new family of Active crossover models inspired by SUVs – including the Focus Active, Fiesta Active and KA+ Active – that combine rugged styling and enhanced versatility with true Ford fun-to-drive dynamics.

*The Euro 20 markets are: Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company